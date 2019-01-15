1 LINCOLN CITY — January can be hectic, what with having to find time to start working out, eating better, spending more time with friends and taking care of all your other New Year resolutions. But be sure to carve out some time for the Artistry in Wood show this weekend.
See page 12
2 YACHATS — Ignored by blinkered beachgoers as part of the underfoot crunch, agates nevertheless have their own dedicated fan club, who delight in polishing, buffing and carving these magnificent minerals into works of art. See them this weekend at the Yachats Agate Show.
See page 7
3 NEWPORT — There be treasure for the taking in this here town. But only the splendidly silly will triumph as the Super Amazing Scavenger Hunt In Newport (SASHIN) gets underway. So dig out your shark costume and sign up now.
See page 9
4 LINCOLN CITY — Bowling: cool in the ’50s and even cooler now. But we at TODAY Towers firmly believe that UV not really bowled until you’ve done it under the black lights at Olde Line Lanes & Kitchen’s ’50s Glow Bowl Party.
See coast calendar, pages 10 &11
5 All ALONG THE COAST — TODAY columnist Lori Tobias has been making us think for five years, with columns on everything from love and loss to Rolodexes and tsunamis. We wish Lori all the best as she takes a break from the weekly deadlines to focus on her memoir. Come back soon, Lori.
See page 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.