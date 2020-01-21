1 YACHATS — With crab season upon us, what better way to celebrate the official state crustacean than this annual feast, with fresh-cooked Dungeness served up alongside a healthy helping of small-town charm?
2 NEWPORT — The performances aren’t for another couple of weeks, but tickets are selling fast for the Feb. 7 and 8 shows from cabaret sensation Rizo. Book your seats now to see this internationally acclaimed star on stage in her hometown.
3 TILLAMOOK — The warden might well have thrown a party in the county jail, but we’re more interested in the director staging a play in a big old barn. Catch “Elvis Has Left the Building” at the Barn Community Playhouse.
4 MANZANITA — Whether you’re an aficionado of experimental cinema, or just making the best of a short attention span, be sure to catch “PDX Short Docs-Films on Tap,” 16 short documentaries served up in 109 minutes flat.
5 LINCOLN CITY — It’s always a great evening when a top-class bluegrass musician turns up at the coast; and even better when a whole flock touches down at once. Catch John Reischman and the Jaybirds this Saturday.
