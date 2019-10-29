1 NEWPORT — When was the last time you changed your mind? Doubt is rather out of fashion in our polarized times, but it is at the center of the thought-provoking drama by John Patrick Shanley opening in Newport this Friday.
See page 14
2 YACHATS — With just 53 days left until Christmas, it’s time to get serious about holiday shopping. And the Harvest & Holidays craft fair is the best place to start, with some 80 artisans from across the Pacific Northwest showing their wares this weekend.
See page 4
3 NEWPORT — How can you tell if a piece of classical music is any good? Easy; just check the title. Schubert’s “The Great C major” (far superior to “The Distinctly Average C minor”) heads up this weekend’s offerings from the Newport Symphony Orchestra at the Ocean.
See page 17
4 LINCOLN CITY — Sure, you can read about Dia De Muertos at the Driftwood Public Library, but why stop with words on a page? Bring a dish to share and a photo of a loved one to place on the ofrenda as Day of the Dead comes to life this Friday.
See page 8
5 WALDPORT — Need some help telling your Chanterelle from your Deadly Dapperling? Oregon mushroom hunter and enthusiast Nina Beckert will share her knowhow at the Friends of the Waldport Public Library’s Annual Meeting this Sunday.
See page 22
