"Things to do on the North Coast for Thanksgiving"
Find Feathered Friends
Though many species have migrated to warmer climes, the North Coast currently harbors myriad
resident and transient birds. The community-driven online portal, eBird, which is managed by the
Cornell Lab of Ornithology, lists a real-time report of species currently found in the area. Intrepid birders
willing to brave the weather will find Dark-Eyed Juncos, dunlins, surf scoters, Great Blue Herons, and
plovers. Ideal spots for viewing include Seaside Cove, the western terminus of the Astoria Riverwalk,
Willapa Bay Wildlife Refuge, and the Twilight Eagle Sanctuary east of Astoria.
Take a Hike
Inland hikes may be overtaken by snow, mud, and raging creeks, but the North Coast offers numerous
chances to hit the trail and experience nature in a secluded setting. Choices abound; hikers can easily
find an excursion fitting of the day’s goals, be they focused on exercise, relaxation, or aimless
explorations. Local favorites include the Cullaby Lake Trail, the Coffenbury Lake Loop at Fort Stevens, the
Fort to Sea Trail between Sunset Beach and the Fort Clatsop the Discovery Trail linking Cape
Disappointment State Park and Long Beach. The latter features the added bonus of resting points
featuring public art.
Spin up an Appetite
In a long weekend best known for caloric consumption, a bike ride offers the chance to burn off fuel and
work up an appetite for the next serving. Many of the included hiking trails are suitable for off-road
biking, with Washington’s Discovery Trail featuring the most opportunity for multi-generational family
riding. Cyclists hoping for a higher heart rate can do no better than spin from Astoria to Fort Stevens and
back. For those wishing to avoid the New Youngs Bay Bridge, which can arguably raise heart rates
through its vehicular volume and speed, parking abounds on the western terminus. From there, cyclists
can amble toward the fort by way of quiet back roads, well-maintained paved paths, and primitive dike
trails.
Seek Out Dietary Variety
When the logical progression from turkey dinner to sandwiches and casseroles begins to wear thin, it is
only natural to gravitate toward the rich array of flavors offered by the North Coast food scene. While
holiday hours may vary, the following establishments offer welcome respite from the usual Thanksgiving
weekend menu.
Nekst Event, Astoria: an elevated take on traditional Vietnamese street food, featuring well-
spiced pho, delectable banh mi sandwiches, and a thoughtfully-curated beverage selection.
Montealban Oaxacan Style Mexican Restaurant, Astoria: a local favorite specializing in the
cuisine of Southern Mexico, Montealban serves up numerous antidotes to turkey-induced
boredom. The tlayuda, a dinner-plate-sized crispy tortilla layered in toppings, is especially worth
the break from the usual.
Ship Out Fish & Chips, Jeffers Garden: A ubiquitous coastal offering, sure, but the fish and chips
served from this food cart are widely regarded as a destination meal. After ordering from a small
but ever-evolving menu, customers can take shelter inside of an adjacent and cozy garden
center.
Hunt Neptune’s Treasures
With the headline-grabbing king tides recently ebbing their way back into the sea, beachgoers are likely
to be treated to numerous finds along the sandy shores. Sea glass, shells, driftwood, and marine floats
have all been deposited along the North Coast. Coupled with often desolate beaches, these treasures
are ripe for the finding.
Find an Historical Connection
The rich history of the North Coast is well preserved through numerous museums, meticulously-curated
sites, and thoughtful reproductions. While Fort Clatsop often comprises the highly-worthy but sole entry
into the world of Lewis and Clark, several other locales, including Seaside’s salt works and Washington’s
Dismal Nitch, offer interesting side notes to the tale of the explorers’ time in the area. Also steeped in
history are local favorites, Fort Stevens, the Hanthorn Cannery Museum at Pier 39, the Flavel House, the
Columbia River Maritime Museum, and for those seeking an experience rooted in more recent times,
the Oregon Film Museum.
Discover a Hidden World
With low tides occurring during the late morning, the Thanksgiving weekend looks to be a ripe
opportunity for exploring the North Coast’s tidepools. While the tides aren’t ideally low, beachgoers
should have an easy time locating tidal denizens such as anemones, sea stars, and intertidal fish such as
gunnels and sculpins. Take care to abide by tide pool etiquette, and refrain from touching the fragile
inhabitants.
