"Things to do on the North Coast for Thanksgiving"

Find Feathered Friends

Though many species have migrated to warmer climes, the North Coast currently harbors myriad

resident and transient birds. The community-driven online portal, eBird, which is managed by the

Cornell Lab of Ornithology, lists a real-time report of species currently found in the area. Intrepid birders

willing to brave the weather will find Dark-Eyed Juncos, dunlins, surf scoters, Great Blue Herons, and

plovers. Ideal spots for viewing include Seaside Cove, the western terminus of the Astoria Riverwalk,

Willapa Bay Wildlife Refuge, and the Twilight Eagle Sanctuary east of Astoria.

Take a Hike

Inland hikes may be overtaken by snow, mud, and raging creeks, but the North Coast offers numerous

chances to hit the trail and experience nature in a secluded setting. Choices abound; hikers can easily

find an excursion fitting of the day’s goals, be they focused on exercise, relaxation, or aimless

explorations. Local favorites include the Cullaby Lake Trail, the Coffenbury Lake Loop at Fort Stevens, the

Fort to Sea Trail between Sunset Beach and the Fort Clatsop the Discovery Trail linking Cape

Disappointment State Park and Long Beach. The latter features the added bonus of resting points

featuring public art.

Spin up an Appetite

In a long weekend best known for caloric consumption, a bike ride offers the chance to burn off fuel and

work up an appetite for the next serving. Many of the included hiking trails are suitable for off-road

biking, with Washington’s Discovery Trail featuring the most opportunity for multi-generational family

riding. Cyclists hoping for a higher heart rate can do no better than spin from Astoria to Fort Stevens and

back. For those wishing to avoid the New Youngs Bay Bridge, which can arguably raise heart rates

through its vehicular volume and speed, parking abounds on the western terminus. From there, cyclists

can amble toward the fort by way of quiet back roads, well-maintained paved paths, and primitive dike

trails.

Seek Out Dietary Variety

When the logical progression from turkey dinner to sandwiches and casseroles begins to wear thin, it is

only natural to gravitate toward the rich array of flavors offered by the North Coast food scene. While

holiday hours may vary, the following establishments offer welcome respite from the usual Thanksgiving

weekend menu.

 Nekst Event, Astoria: an elevated take on traditional Vietnamese street food, featuring well-

spiced pho, delectable banh mi sandwiches, and a thoughtfully-curated beverage selection.

 Montealban Oaxacan Style Mexican Restaurant, Astoria: a local favorite specializing in the

cuisine of Southern Mexico, Montealban serves up numerous antidotes to turkey-induced

boredom. The tlayuda, a dinner-plate-sized crispy tortilla layered in toppings, is especially worth

the break from the usual.

 Ship Out Fish & Chips, Jeffers Garden: A ubiquitous coastal offering, sure, but the fish and chips

served from this food cart are widely regarded as a destination meal. After ordering from a small

but ever-evolving menu, customers can take shelter inside of an adjacent and cozy garden

center.

Hunt Neptune’s Treasures

With the headline-grabbing king tides recently ebbing their way back into the sea, beachgoers are likely

to be treated to numerous finds along the sandy shores. Sea glass, shells, driftwood, and marine floats

have all been deposited along the North Coast. Coupled with often desolate beaches, these treasures

are ripe for the finding.

Find an Historical Connection

The rich history of the North Coast is well preserved through numerous museums, meticulously-curated

sites, and thoughtful reproductions. While Fort Clatsop often comprises the highly-worthy but sole entry

into the world of Lewis and Clark, several other locales, including Seaside’s salt works and Washington’s

Dismal Nitch, offer interesting side notes to the tale of the explorers’ time in the area. Also steeped in

history are local favorites, Fort Stevens, the Hanthorn Cannery Museum at Pier 39, the Flavel House, the

Columbia River Maritime Museum, and for those seeking an experience rooted in more recent times,

the Oregon Film Museum.

Discover a Hidden World

With low tides occurring during the late morning, the Thanksgiving weekend looks to be a ripe

opportunity for exploring the North Coast’s tidepools. While the tides aren’t ideally low, beachgoers

should have an easy time locating tidal denizens such as anemones, sea stars, and intertidal fish such as

gunnels and sculpins. Take care to abide by tide pool etiquette, and refrain from touching the fragile

inhabitants.

