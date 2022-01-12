The Russians Are Coming!
It is a foreboding winter night on Washington’s isolated southern coastline. The wind’s eerie howl and torrents of rain have pummeled the buildings and the iconic domes of Air Station Naselle for days. It is pitch black in the room as uniformed men stare at green-glowing screens with graphs and dots and moving shadows.
“Uhm, sir. You better take a look at this”.
Airman Johnson has been at his post for nine hours and he’s questioning his eyes. The screen shows a low altitude blip representing an object approaching the coast north of Willapa Bay. The newly arrived officer on duty takes one look at the screen and immediately sets in motion a chain of events that features four Convair F-102A Delta Dagger jets screaming off the runway at McChord Airbase north of Olympia, headed for the bay. In a flash the shiny new jets pass over the coastline and are bearing down on the coordinates when the order to stand down comes over the radio. Communication from Naselle indicates that the blip on their screens was the result of a particularly large concentration of birds. While later, more sophisticated radars would be installed at Naselle, these early search-only models had some quirks.
The early 1950s were a scary time in America and the whole world. The undisputed dictator of the Soviet Union, Josef Stalin had led his country into the nuclear age in 1949, threatening any country that opposed his expansionism. He bragged that now he could bring nuclear destruction to any power in the world who chose to oppose him. In 1950 he said “ladno” to North Korean dictator Kim Il Sung’s idea of invading the south, triggering the Korean Conflict. The hawks in Congress were outraged. They authorized pouring lots of federal dollars into nuclear weapons programs and missiles. They also determined that a lot of military dollars would be spent using the new RADAR detection technology to deter any possible sneak attack. Installations went up like ants’ nests to identify any potentially hostile aircraft in U.S. airspace. The DEW Line in the far north and later, the SAGE installations.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin Senator Joseph McCarthy begins his own reign of terror as the chairman of the Senate’s Committee on Government Operations. The Senator accused the Truman administration of allowing Soviet spies to take over the U.S. State Department. He continued to call out and badger scores of government employees and paint them as “Reds” for the next three years. These tactics caused lawmakers in the opposition party to demand higher military spending and greater confrontation of the Russian threat.
“The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!” refers to an academy award winning Norman Jewison film of the same name which alludes to Paul Revere’s ride and mocks the military-industrial complex and the outsized fear of the Russian menace. It became highly influential in the peace movement debate. While researching this story I became aware of a lot of parallels to today’s world political climate. I still have vivid memories of my parents and the neighbors in our rural community, within a stone’s throw of an Army base, discussing their fears of The Red Menace and The Bomb. Many felt as if the Russians were at the portals everywhere and it was just a matter of time before we’d see the Tupolevs on the wing. The nuclear threat itself was in everyone’s mind. “What if we make a mistake?”. (We did, but we caught it before it was too late.) Keep in mind that ballistic missiles capable of wiping out humanity were still just a very few years in the future. The heavy bomber was still the weapon of the times.
It was in these times that Air Station Naselle and others like it were built. Construction began in early 1950 and the station came online in December of 1951. At first, it had two missions; to detect and track any aircraft entering its airspace and to direct interceptor aircraft to those suspected enemy planes.
Fast-forward to October 1962. It is still a very scary time in America and the whole world. The nuclear-armed ballistic missile has become the weapon of the day, capable of destroying entire regions and killing many millions of people. In the summer of 1962, American intelligence has discovered that Nikita Khrushchev ordered nuclear-armed missiles installed in its client state, Cuba, 90 miles off our southern coastline. On Oct. 22 President Kennedy implemented a complete naval blockade of the island nation and for the next 48 hours the world stood closer to Armageddon than at any time before or since. On October 24, after a full-force threat from Kennedy, Khrushchev ordered the missile-laden Soviet ships to turn back and on October 28, agreed to dismantle the missiles and the sites in Cuba.
In 1960, Naselle Air Station, now known by the military radio sign Ground Photo Timothy, became a vital part of the Semi-Automatic Ground Environment (SAGE) network. Anything moving through US-Canadian airspace is now tracked. All 28 stations throughout the northern hemisphere were connected to a computer network, through modems, and orders were given through a teleprinter; all terms that were yet unknown to most Americans. The new technology allowed the network to control the response to the threat with little human intervention, greatly decreasing response time. Seconds were everything.
18-year-old Bob Davis was typical of the enlisted men at the installation. Fresh out of high school in Los Angeles when he arrived in October 1962, smack in the middle of the Cuban Missile Crisis, his rank was Airman 3rd class.
“Can’t get any lower than that”.
His job description was civil engineering, which meant that he was in maintenance. Security at the base was very strict because everything was so top secret.
“I did not have the proper clearance to enter any of the radar facilities. These guys in radar were very intelligent. They were dealing with computers way before Gates and Allen discovered Microsoft”. Davis said most of the guys enjoyed their time in Naselle despite its relatively remote location. He would remain at Naselle for a year and then transfer to Portland Air Base.
“We played a lot of cards in our spare time and on our days off, most of us headed to Portland. But a lot of guys liked to hunt and fish so they stayed there as long as they could”.
Later, Bob would go on to a career as a touring skater with Shipstead & Johnson Ice Follies then settled in Portland.
Advances in technology in these times were fast and bold. By 1966, detection and deterrence were accomplished by satellite imagery and the need for the SAGE network and its bases were deemed less vital, so the Department of Defense chose to decommission the Naselle Air Station along with most of the others, transferring ownership to the State of Washington.
Today, the site is still owned by the State of Washington and the facilities are the site of the Naselle Youth Camp, a medium security residential rehabilitation facility for male youths. The radar domes and equipment at the top of what airmen called Mt. Timothy, have been removed over the years. The area is now popularly known as Radar Ridge. The foundations of the old radar domes are mingled in with modern communications towers visible from the valley. On clear days, a spectacular valley view is available. These sites and the surrounding forests have public access and are part of the Washington Department of Natural Resources. Two small lakes, stocked with Cutthroat trout, are surrounded by developed campgrounds situated just down the mountain. These are open for fishing and camping year-round. The area provides a plethora of recreation opportunities including hunting, fishing, gathering, hiking, and camping. A Washington State Parks Discover Pass is required.
When I visited the youth camp and its vastly expanded facilities, Pat Escamilla the affable superintendent, pointed me to the last remaining barracks from the Air Force days. This, along with the former officers’ apartments, are the only structures left from the military days when upwards of 150 men were assigned here.
“Some of the windows and door openings have been changed over the years, so it may not look exactly the same but most of the building is as it was”.
Although only in service for 15 years, Air Station Naselle and its sister stations in the SAGE system were a hugely important part of our nation’s defense at a very scary time. Now, it’s a ghostly reminder of our scary past and perhaps a caution to our future.
