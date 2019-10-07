CANNON BEACH– A textile exhibit titled “#OMG That’s Fiber?” is on display now through November at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. The museum is open Wednesday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is donation based.
This is the third time textile group High Fiber Diet has displayed their creations at the museum. The group consists of over 30 quilters throughout the region and is part of the Columbia FiberArts guild.
“#OMG That’s Fiber” is a collection of textile creations and includes sculptures created from fabric.
In partnership with Archaeological Institute of America, the museum will also feature a lecture from Dr. Dennis Jenkins on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. A “spooky museum” will go on display Thursday, Oct. 31 from 1-6 p.m.
For more information, visit cbhistory.org or call 503-436-9301
