Neighbors For Kids will be offering a Kids Zone Summer Day Camp starting on Monday, June 17, packed with fun weekly-themed activities, healthy meals and field trips throughout the summer.
This year’s themes include; "Let’s Go Fly a Kite!," "Folklore, Fairytales and Super Heroes," "Big Bang!," "Pirates and other Local Legends," "Space Travel to the Stars," "Dance Camp," "Hunt for Bigfoot," "Where’s Waldo Week," "Surviving on a Deserted Island," "Bridges, Boats and all that Floats" and "Whale’s Tales." The popular surf camp will also be offered several Fridays this summer.
The camp will run from 8 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday until Friday, Aug. 30. Neighbors For Kids is a sponsor of the Summer Food Service Program, so all children aged one to 18 from the community can enjoy a free lunch between noon and 1 pm.
The regular program is open to kids aged six to 18 and kids can drop in for a day or can attend up to five days per week. The Little Kids Zone Preschool for kids aged three to five will also operate all summer long. There are half-day or full-day options available. Daily transportation is available from Newport and Lincoln City, but there are limited seats per trip, so parents might need to provide their own transportation.
For more information or to register, call 541-765-8990 or send an e-mail to frontdesk.nfk@gmail.com. The Kids Zone site is located at 634 SE Highway 101 in Depoe Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.