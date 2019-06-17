SUPER QUIZ
Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ENGLAND
(e.g., Six U.S. states are known collectively as ____. Answer: New England.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Which river flows through London?
Answer________
2. The England/France tunnel is popularly known by this name.
Answer________
3. On Sept. 16, 1620, the Mayflower set sail from ___, England.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Who said, "England expects that every man will do his duty"?
Answer________
5. Elizabeth I of England was known as the "_____ Queen."
Answer________
6. The Battle of Trafalgar ended his hopes of invading England.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This woman became prime minister in 2016.
Answer________
8. Which hills form a border between England and Scotland?
Answer________
9. Who was the mother of Queen Elizabeth I of England?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Thames. 2. The Chunnel. 3. Plymouth. 4. Horatio Nelson. 5. Virgin. 6. Napoleon Bonaparte. 7. Theresa May. 8. Cheviot Hills. 9. Anne Boleyn.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. (c) 2019 Ken Fisher
North America Syndicate Inc.
