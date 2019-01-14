SUPER QUIZ

Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: SONG LYRICS

Name the song that contains the lyrics. (e.g., "I've paid my dues, Time after time." Answer: "We Are the Champions.")

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. "And now, the end is near."

Answer________

2. "We know we belong to the land, And the land we belong to is grand!"

Answer________

3. "Nothing more to say, No more ace to play."

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. "Now I understand what you tried to say to me."

Answer________

5. "And I find the very mention of you, Like the kicker in a julep or two."

Answer________

6. "And when you caught my eye, My heart stood still."

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. "Bows and flows of angel hair, And ice cream castles in the air."

Answer________

8. "And the wheels of love go round, Wheels of love go round."

Answer________

9. "I've just found joy, I'm happy as a baby boy."

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. "My Way." 2. "Oklahoma." 3. "The Winner Takes It All." 4. "Vincent." 5. "You Go To My Head." 6. "That Old Feeling." 7. "Both Sides Now." 8. "Cotton Jenny." 9. "Sweet Lorraine."

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. (c) 2019 Ken Fisher

North America Syndicate Inc.

