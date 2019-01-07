SUPER QUIZ
Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ENDONYMS
The name as used within the country (endonym) is given. Provide the exonym. (e.g., Danmark. Answer: Denmark.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Deutschland
2. Hellas
3. Ceska Republika
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Osterreich
5. Kypros
6. Island
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Suomi
8. Misr
9. Zhongguo
ANSWERS: 1. Germany. 2. Greece. 3. Czech Republic. 4. Austria. 5. Cyprus. 6. Iceland. 7. Finland. 8. Egypt. 9. China.
