SUPER QUIZ
Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WHAT BODY OF WATER?
Name the body of water in the given direction. (e.g., The ocean to the west of Ireland. Answer: Atlantic Ocean.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The gulf to the southeast of Texas.
Answer________
2. The lake to the north of Ohio.
Answer________
3. The strait between Alaska and Russia.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The river to the west of Tennessee.
Answer________
5. The sea to the southeast of Sweden.
Answer________
6. The sea to the east of Greece.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The sea on the east coast of Italy.
Answer________
8. The bay to the west of Greenland.
Answer________
9. The bay to the southeast of India.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Gulf of Mexico. 2. Lake Erie. 3. Bering Strait. 4. Mississippi. 5. Baltic Sea. 6. Aegean Sea. 7. Adriatic Sea. 8. Baffin Bay. 9. Bay of Bengal.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. (c) 2019 Ken Fisher
North America Syndicate Inc.
