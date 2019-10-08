Haunted Taft: Full Moon Tour
Taft District • Lincoln City
An extra-spooky installment of this walking tour, which sees ghosts and creatures roam Taft, creating delightful surprises around every corner. $10-$20. 7-8:30 pm. FMI, go to hauntedtaft.com.
“Tiny Beautiful Things”
Newport Performing Arts Center
2 pm. See Friday listing.
Arsenic & Old Lace
Barn Community Playhouse • Tillamook
2 pm. See Saturday listing.
Ying Quartet
Camp Winema • Neskowin
The Neskowin Chamber Music series returns with a performance from this acclaimed quartet. 3 pm, three miles north of Neskowin. Tickets, $25 for adults, $10 for children, available at the door.
Sunday Gospel Show
St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church • Nehalem
Featuring Portland’s first lady of soul and Gospel Music, LaRhonda Steele, accompanied by her husband, Mark Steele, on the keyboard. 7-9 pm, 36335 Highway 101. FMI, call 503-457-5246.
Creative Open Mic
Marci’s Bar & Bistro • Lincoln City
All artists, musicians, comedians, poets and performers are encouraged. 8 pm-midnight, 1343 NW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-418-5473.
Cattail Weaving
Tillamook Coliseum Theater
Brian Krehbiel of the Confederated Tribes of the Grande Ronde gives an introduction to Native American cattail-weaving techniques, followed by a hands-on placemat-weaving activity. 1 pm, 310 Main Avenue. FMI, go to netartsbaytoday.org/WEBS.html or call 541-231-8041.
4-H Recognition Program
Tillamook High School
A chance for families, friends and supporters of 4-H to celebrate those who have helped steer the program to success. Bring a salad, side dish or hot dish to share. 1 pm, 2605 12th Street.
Pacific City Farmers Market
Pacific City Library
10 am-2 pm, 6200 Camp Street.
