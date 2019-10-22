Oregon Coast Artisan Market
Lincoln City Community Center
Find farm produce, bath and body products, jewelry, pottery, tie dye and more. 10 am-3 pm, 2150 NE Oar Place.
Artist Talk
Lincoln City Cultural Center
Artists from the Chessman Gallery’s current exhibit, “Face to Face,” will be on hand for a Q&A about their artwork. 11 am-2 pm, 540 NE Highway 101. FMI, call 541-994-9994.
“Arsenic & Old Lace”
Barn Community Playhouse • Tillamook
2 pm. See Friday listing.
Oregon-Made Film Festival
The Bijou Theatre • Lincoln City
The series celebrating Oregon’s cinematic heritage continues with, at 1 pm, “The Goonies” followed at 4 pm by “Paint Your Wagon” and at 7:30 pm by the Wandering Reel Oregon Shorts with Michael Harrington. 1 pm, 1624 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, go to www.cinemalovers.com or call 541-994-8255.
“Tiny Beautiful Things”
Newport Performing Arts Center
2 pm. See Friday listing.
House Concert
Private home • Newport
The 2019 InHouse season concludes with a performance by pianist Steve Christofferson accompanied by vocalists Zofia Csikos-Tardy and Annie Averre. 2:30-5:30 pm. Admission by suggested donation of $15 to $30. For reservations and directions, call 360-606-7136 or email aaverre@hotmail.com.
Auditions
Theatre West • Lincoln City
Try out for a role in “A Bad Year for Tomatoes,” a comedy by John Patrick. Director Sharon Whitmer is looking for four women and three men to bring the play to life. 7 pm, 3536 SE Highway 101. FMI, call 541-921-8679.
