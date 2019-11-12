Oregon Coast Artisan Market
Lincoln City Community Center
Find farm produce, bath and body products, jewelry, pottery, tie dye and more. 10 am-3 pm, 2150 NE Oar Place.
Squatchsami Sunday
Beachcrest Brewing Company • Gleneden Beach
Make your Jazz Sunday even tastier with brunch from the Pacific Favs Menu that debuted at this summer’s Lincoln City Farmers Market. Noon, 7755 North Highway 101. FMI, go to beachcrestbrewing.com or call 541-234-4013.
“Dye Your Own Silk Scarf”
Artists’ Studio Association • Lincoln City
This class will teach students to dye their own silk scarf using bleeding tissue paper to quickly create a beautiful, lasting design. $40. 1-4 pm, 620 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, go to asaart.net or call 541-996-4442.
“Death Trap”
Lincoln City Cultural Center
2 pm. See Friday listing.
“Doubt: A Parable”
Newport Performing Arts Center
2 pm. See Friday listing.
Rain-Fest
Tillamook Forest Center • Tillamook
Don’t let the November rain get you down. Drop in to enjoy rain-related crafts and activities all weekend long. 10 am-5 pm, 45500 Wilson River Hwy. FMI, go to www.tillamookforestcenter.org or call 503-815-6800.
Mystery Writer Talk
Newport Public Library
Oregon Coast mystery author Ron Lovell joins the Willamette Writers coast chapter to offer tips on his mystery-writing process as well as discussing book publishing and marketing. 2-4 pm, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, call 541-265-2153.
Happy Hour With the Mayor
Black Squid Beerhouse • Lincoln City
Enjoy happy hour and a conversation with Lincoln City Mayor Dick Anderson. 4-5 pm, 3001 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-614-0733.
Bubbles Wine Tasting
Black Squid Beerhouse • Lincoln City
Just in time for the holidays, get festive at this tasting of six bubbly wines. $5. 5:30-8 pm, 3001 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-614-0733.
Creative Open Mic
Marci’s Bar & Bistro • Lincoln City
All artists, musicians, comedians, poets and performers are encouraged. 8 pm-midnight, 1343 NW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-418-5473.
