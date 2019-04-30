Choral concert
Atonement Lutheran Church • Newport
The Chancel Choir of the First Presbyterian Church of Corvallis performs sacred works by Mendelssohn, Mozart and contemporary composers in this free concert. Non-perishable food items accepted for the Newport Food Pantry. 2:30 pm, 2315 N Coast Highway.
David Roth
Istanbul Rug Bazaar • Cloverdale
The spiritual singer-songwriter returns for his 16th annual concert on the Oregon Coast, featuring an opening performance from Fred Bassett and Sonya Kazen. $12 suggested donation. No-one turned away. Potluck snacks welcomed. 5 pm, 34390 Hwy. 101 S. FMI, call 503-812-9141.
“The Artist’s Way with Mixed Media”
Artists’ Studio Association • Lincoln City
An all-levels class led by Victoria McOmie, using Julia Cameron’s “The Artist’s Way” to discover and renew creative potential with mixed media. $60. 1-4 pm, 620 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, call 503-936-4416.
Newport Farmers Market
Lincoln County Fairgrounds • Newport
Find locally made handcrafts, art, specialty foods and fresh fruits, vegetables and farm products from Lincoln County farms and growers from surrounding areas. 9 am to 1 pm, 633 NE 3rd Street.
Community breakfast
Panther Creek Community Center • Otis
Sit down to a choice of eggs any way you want them, pancakes, ham or sausage, toast, biscuits and gravy, plus delicious extras and hot coffee. $6 for adults and $3 for children. 8 am to noon, follow signs on Wayside Loop. FMI or directions, email pcsacc@hughes.net.
“Spring Soloists and Surprises”
Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw • Florence
The Oregon Coast Chamber Orchestra concludes its 2018-2019 season with a concert celebrating the arrival of spring and thoughts of love. $10; free for students and children under 10. 7 pm, 3996 Hwy. 101.
Auditions
Theatre West • Lincoln City
Try out for a role in “Sex Please, We’re 60,” which runs from July 11 through Aug. 31 and needs four women and two men to put some pep in its step. 7 pm, 3536 SE Hwy. 101.
Pancake Breakfast
Gleneden Beach Community Club
Meet new friends while feasting on all the pancakes you can eat alongside sausage or ham, eggs, orange juice, coffee and tea. $6 for adults; $3 for children aged four to 10. Under fours eat free. 8-11 am, 110 Azalea Street.
“Destination: Japantown, Portland”
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
Kurt Ikeda of the Oregon Nikkei Legacy Center explores the effect of internment on Portland’s once-thriving Japanese-American community. Presented as part of Lincoln City Reads. 3 pm, second floor, 801 SW Hwy. 101.
First Weekend
Galleries throughout Toledo
Galleries and studios throw open their doors to the public, with art displays, light refreshments and discussion. Most galleries open 11 am to 5 pm.
“Talent”
Moby Dicks • Newport
An open mic variety show welcoming all art forms, from spoken word to singing, circus to burlesque and music to comedy. 8:30 to 11:30 pm, 448 SW Coast Hwy. Sign ups start at 8 pm. FMI, call 541-265-7847.
