Yachats Farmers Market
Yachats Commons
Find homegrown veggies and craft items from more than 30 vendors every Sunday morning just south of the Yachats Commons. 9 am-2 pm, 441 Highway 101 North.
Lincoln City Farmers Market
Lincoln City Cultural Center
Set up on the center’s front lawn, the market’s vendors offer homegrown, home-baked and hand-crafted treats. 9 am-3 pm, 540 NE Highway 101.
The Magic of Oil and Cold Wax
Artists’ Studio Association • Lincoln City
A three-day series on a sensuous medium that offers great depth of color. Paint landscapes or abstracts in beautiful colors and texture. $155. 10 am-noon, 620 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, go to asaart.net or call 541-996-4442.
A Case of Climate Change
Yachats Commons
Coreal Riday-White, Esq. of Our Children’s Trust provides an update on the groundbreaking lawsuit from 21 youth plaintiffs suing the federal government for its failure to address climate change. $5 suggested donation. 2 pm, 441 Highway 101 North. FMI, call 541-547-4734.
The Odd Couple: Female Version
Barn Community Playhouse • Tillamook
The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts presents a gender-flipped version of Neil Simon’s classic comedy, which sees Felix and Oscar swapped out for Florence and Olive. $15 for adults; $12 for students. 2 pm, 1204 Ivy Avenue. FMI, go to tillamooktheater.com or call 503-812-0275.
