Community Breakfast
Panther Creek Community Center • Otis
Enjoy pancakes, eggs any way you want them, hash browns, sausage or ham and French toast or biscuits and gravy. $6 for adults or $3 for children under 12. 8 am-noon, follow signs on Wayside Loop. FMI, call 541-994-8222.
Pancake Breakfast
Gleneden Beach Community Club
Enjoy a meal of sausage or ham, eggs, orange juice and all the pancakes you can eat, accompanied by milk, tea or coffee. $6 for adults, $3 for kids aged 4 to 10. Under 4s eat free. 8-11 am, 110 Azalea Street.
Yachats Farmers Market
Yachats Commons
Find home grown veggies and craft items from more than 30 vendors every Sunday morning just south of the Yachats Commons. 9 am-2 pm, 441 Highway 101 North. FMI, call 541-547-4734.
Lincoln City Farmers Market
Lincoln City Cultural Center • Lincoln City
Set up on the center’s front lawn, the market’s vendors offer homegrown, home-baked and hand-crafted treats. 9 am-3 pm, 540 NE Highway 101.
BBQ & Best in Show
Yachats Commons
Yachats Pride concludes with this community potluck and BBQ offering free burgers and hot dogs. Guests are welcome to bring a side to share. The Best in Show — Pets & People display will start at 1 pm, with prizes for all participants and a cash bar. Noon-2 pm, 441 Highway 101 North. FMI, call 541-547-4734.
“Pinocchia”
Newport Performing Arts Center • Newport
The Pacific Dance Ensemble presents a new take on Collodi’s classic tale, following Pinocchia as she strives to change her wild ways and become a real girl. 2-4 pm, 777 West Olive Street. Tickets, $15 for adults or $10 for students and seniors, plus ticketing fees, available at www.coastarts.org or by calling 541-265-2787.
Oregon Coast Recorder Society
Newport Visual Arts Center • Newport
The society presents a selection of music from its 2018-19 season, from lighthearted to serious, Medieval to modern. Free. 3 pm, 777 NW Beach Drive. FMI, call 541-961-1228.
First Weekend
Throughout Toledo
Galleries and studios throw open their doors to the public, with art displays, light refreshments and discussion. Most galleries open 11 am to 5 pm.
Open Mic Variety Show
Moby Dick’s • Newport
A weekly burlesque and circus-inspired extravaganza, hosted by Molotov, the sword-swallowing sideshow Svenghali. Sign ups start at 8 pm. 8:30-10:30 pm, 448 SW Coast Hwy. FMI, call 541-265-7847.
Shibori Workshop
Art Accelerated • Tillamook
Connie Vincent leads this class on the ancient Japanese indigo tie dye technique. $35 fee includes two dishtowels. Participants can bring one additional prewashed cotton item. Noon-3 pm, 1906 Third Street. FMI, go to www.artaccelerated.org or call 503-809-9172.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.