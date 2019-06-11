Special Father’s Day Breakfast
Panther Creek Community Center • Otis
Dads eat free, with Polish sausage along with the usual pancakes, eggs, hash brown potatoes, ham and delicious hot coffee, tea, chocolate or apple cider and a surprise dessert. $6 for adults; $3 for children under 12. 8 am, 655 Wayside Loop in the Panther Creek area. FMI, call 541-994-8222.
Yachats Farmers Market
Yachats Commons
Find home-grown veggies and craft items from more than 30 vendors every Sunday morning just south of the Yachats Commons. 9 am-2 pm, 441 Highway 101 North. FMI, call 541-547-4734.
Lincoln City Farmers Market
Lincoln City Cultural Center
Set up on the center’s front lawn, the market’s vendors offer homegrown, home-baked and hand-crafted treats. 9 am-3 pm, 540 NE Highway 101. FMI, call 541-994-9994.
“Water Lilies of Monet”
Newport Performing Arts Center
This visually stunning documentary takes viewers on a voyage through the masterpieces and obsessions of the genius and founder of Impressionism. $16. 2-4 pm, 777 West Olive Street. FMI, go to www.coastarts.org or call 541-265-2787.
Fierce Advice
Newport Public Library
Author Sage Cohen offers her success strategies for managing time, energy, fear, failure, deadlines and the bothersome inner editor. Hosted by Willamette Writers Coast Chapter. 2-4 pm, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, call 541-265-2153.
Open Mic Variety Show
Moby Dick’s • Newport
A weekly burlesque and circus-inspired extravaganza, hosted by Molotov, the sword-swallowing sideshow Svenghali. Signups start at 8 pm. 8:30-10:30 pm, 448 SW Coast Hwy. FMI, call 541-265-7847.
Pacific City Farmers Market
Pacific City Library
Find fresh vegetables, baked goods and arts and crafts every Sunday throughout summer, alongside live music. 10 am-2 pm, 6200 Camp Street.
“The Odd Couple: Female Version”
Barn Community Playhouse • Tillamook
2 pm. See Friday listing.
North Oregon Coast Symphony Concert
St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church • Nehalem
$15 for adults; $10 for seniors, free for kids 12 and under. 3 pm, 36335 Highway 101. FMI, call 503-457-5246.
