Morning
Join Odessa Kirk for a pair of sand art workshops to celebrate the re-opening of Starfish Manor Oceanfront Hotel in Lincoln City. Email sandancing.art@gmail.com for registration and payment options. Kirk will also be creating commissioned sand art pieces each evening at sunset.
Lunch
Black Squid Beer House is now open for limited sit-down service, so pair your brew with a gourmet street food from the crew at the Calle booth and plan how to make next week a blast. 3001 SW Hwy. 101, Lincoln City. Call 541-614-0733.
Afternoon
Ivan Kelly Studio-Gallery in Toledo will host a Reopen Reception this weekend, inviting people to view new oil paintings including “A Robin Spring” and “Setting Sun, The Rugged Coast.” 1 to 5 pm, 207 East Graham Street.
Live Music
Richard Sharpless — Live and in-person. ‘Retired’ from his days playing in Nashville, Richard plays guitar and sings his own tunes plus an eclectic mix of favorites. 6-8:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
