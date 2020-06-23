Morning
Set up on the front lawn of the Lincoln City Cultural Center, the Lincoln City Farmers Market offers homegrown, home-baked and hand-crafted treats. 9 am-3 pm, 540 NE Highway 101.
Lunch
Outdoor seating at the Black Squid Beer House is perfect for summer afternoons. So, pair your brew with a gourmet street food from the crew at the Calle booth and plan how to make next week a blast. 3001 SW Hwy. 101, Lincoln City. Call 541-614-0733.
Evening
There is no ‘I’ in team. But there is at least one ‘I’ in linguini, manicotti, ravioli and a host of other delicious dishes available from Mangia Italian Deli at Salishan Marketplace; now offering delivery from Depoe Bay to Lincoln City. Call them at 541-764-2501.
Live Music
Steve Cook — Live and in-person. ‘60s-’70s classics, standards, blues and ballads. 6-8:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.