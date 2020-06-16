Morning
Set up on the front lawn of the Lincoln City Cultural Center, the Lincoln City Farmers Market offers homegrown, home-baked and hand-crafted treats. 9 am-3 pm, 540 NE Highway 101.
Lunch
“Pilsner! Lager!” “Pilsner, I say! Lager, you fool!” Put the argument about the best sunny-day beer to rest once and for all with a visit to the Black Squid Beerhouse, 3001 SW Hwy. 101, Lincoln City. Call 541-614-0733.
Afternoon
Madder than hell about the state of the nation? Put your thoughts on the record by sending them to U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader. Use the online portal at schrader.house.gov.
Live Music
Richard Sharpless — Live and in-person. ‘Retired’ from his days playing in Nashville, Richard plays guitar and sings his own tunes plus an eclectic mix of favorites. 6-8:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
