Morning
Set up on the front lawn of the Lincoln City Cultural Center, the Lincoln City Farmers Market offers homegrown, home-baked and hand-crafted treats. 9 am-3 pm, 540 NE Highway 101.
Lunch
Black Squid Beer House is now open for limited sit-down service, so pair your brew with a gourmet street food from the crew at the Calle booth and plan how to make next week a blast. 3001 SW Hwy. 101, Lincoln City. Call 541-614-0733.
Afternoon
Drop by Output Records for a live acoustic performance from Lincoln City’s very own Voodoocar. Free. 2 pm, 1747 NW Hwy. 101. 541-614-1015.
Evening
Had your fill of Netflix? Grab the kids, make a little popcorn and relax to five hours of the sounds and sights of the North Oregon Coast in a video from 4K Relaxation Channel on YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_iPM-lmUEE.
