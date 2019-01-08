190111_oct_news_AmericanaMayhemVariety.2018.jpg
Buy Now

Wave energy talk

Yachats Commons

The Yachats Academy of Arts and Sciences hosts this presentation from Dr. Burke Hales, professor of ocean ecology and biogeochemistry at OSU and principal investigator of the PacWave wave energy test facility. $5 donation suggested. 2 pm, 441 Hwy. 101 N.

Open Mic Variety Show

Moby Dicks • Newport

A weekly burlesque and circus-inspired extravaganza, hosted by Molotov, the sword swallowing sideshow Svenghali. 8:30 to 10:30 pm, 448 SW Coast Hwy. Sign ups start at 8 pm. FMI, call 541-265-7847.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.