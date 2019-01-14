“Dye Your Own Silk Scarf”
Artists’ Studio Association • Lincoln City
Each student will make two scarves using bleeding tissue paper and learn about other silk dying methods and techniques. $40. 1-4 pm, 620 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-996-4442 or go to ASArt.net.
Artistry in Wood
Chinook Winds Casino Resort • Lincoln City
The Coastal Carvers present their annual non-juried show, celebrating works inspired by the theme “On The Western Shore” Enjoy creations by carvers of all ages as well as a host of free seminars. Free admission. 10 am-4 pm, 1777 NW 44th Street.
“A Nice Family Christmas”
Theatre West • Lincoln City
2 pm. See Thursday listing.
Yachats Agate Festival
Yachats Commons
See raw and finished rocks, gems and fossils from throughout the Pacific Northwest alongside presentations from guest speakers and demonstrations from the Oregon Coast Agate Club. Free. 10 am-4 pm, 441 Hwy. 101. FMI, call 800-929-0477.
Winter Rummage Sale
Lincoln City Cultural Center
Find everything from books and clothing to small appliances and light furniture at this weekend-long sale, with proceeds benefiting the center. lunch served both days. 9 am-3 pm, 540 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-994-9994.
Pancake Breakfast
Bay City Arts Center
Enjoy pancakes, sausage, veggie sausage and Charlie's famous baked beans at this family-friendly feed and then stick around for the board’s annual meeting at 11:30 am. 8 am-noon, 5680 A Street. $5 for adults, $4 for kids.
Open Mic Night
Bay City Arts Center
A chance for all poets, singers, dancers, jugglers, piano players, whistlers and hula-hoopers to come on down and show your stuff. $2 or $1 for students. 7-9 pm, 5680 A Street.
Open Mic Variety Show
Moby Dicks • Newport
Premiere night for this new weekly burlesque and circus-inspired extravaganza, hosted by Molotov, the sword swallowing sideshow Svenghali. 8:30 to 10:30 pm, 448 SW Coast Hwy. Sign ups start at 8 pm. FMI, call 541-265-7847.
