Oregon Legacy Series
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
The library welcomes Camas Davis, whose book “Killing It: An Education” recalls her travels to France to study whole-animal butchery. 3 pm, second floor, 800 SW Hwy. 101. FMI, call 541-996-1242 or go to DriftwoodLib.org.
“Dances from the Heart”
Newport Performing Arts Center
Members and alumni of Newport's Pacific Dance Ensemble showcase their skills at this free, 31st anniversary celebration performance, paired with a fund-raising silent auction. 2 pm, 777 W Olive Street.
King Tides talk
Hoffman Center for the Arts • Manzanita
Fawn Custer of CoastWatch and Dr. Sally Hacker of OSU present a primer on the winter's super tides and the potential effects of sea level rise on coastal dunes. Free. 4:30 to 6:30 pm, 594 Laneda Avenue.
Coffee Concert
Lincoln City Cultural Center
An informal afternoon of entertainment from pianist/vocalist Rita Warton and friends. 2 pm, 540 NE Hwy. 101. Donations accepted. Proceeds benefit the center. FMI, call 541-994-8585 or go to LincolnCityCulturalCenter.org.
Mel Brown Quartet
NCRD Performing Arts Center • Nehalem
Back by popular demand, these mainstays of the Portland jazz scene wrap up the Nehalem Winterfest with another accomplished performance. 2-4 pm, 36155 9th Street. Tickets, $18, available at www.tickettomato.com.
Neskowin Chamber Music
Camp Winema • Neskowin
Find out why the Pacifica String Quartet has achieved international recognition as one of the finest chamber ensembles performing today. $25 at the door, $10 for children. 3-5 pm, three miles north of Neskowin. FMI, go to www.pacificaquartet.com/neskowinchambermusic.
Open Mic Variety Show
Moby Dicks • Newport
A weekly burlesque and circus-inspired extravaganza, hosted by Molotov, the sword swallowing sideshow Svenghali. 8:30 to 10:30 pm, 448 SW Coast Hwy. Sign ups start at 8 pm. FMI, call 541-265-7847.
Rummage Sale
Oddfellows Lodge • Lincoln City
10 am-3 pm, south of BiMart at 1350 SE Oar Avenue.
Pizza eating contest
Otis Pizzeria • Otis
Get set for gluttony as big eaters compete to see who can down the the most pizza in five minutes. $100 cash to the winner, with the second- and third-place contestants receiving $100 and $50 gift certificates. $5 to enter, with all proceeds going to Newport’s Pick of the Litter Thrift Store. 11:45 am, 1252 Hwy. 18.
