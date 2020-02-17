Great Pacific Herring Spawn
South Jetty • Newport
Join Oregon State Park rangers in viewing an amazing natural phenomenon as these little fish move en-masse into the bay to breed, followed by predators including seals, sea lions, salmon and birds of all kinds. Binoculars provided. 10 am-2 pm, SW Jetty Way.
Oregon Coast Artisan Market
Lincoln City Community Center
Find farm produce, bath and body products, jewelry, pottery, tie dye and more. 10 am-3 pm, 2150 NE Oar Place.
“Exploring Family Patterns”
Tah·Lume • Lincoln City
Learn about genograms and create an artistic version of your own family genogram through collage painting. View your family history through a new lens and take home a beautiful, personal, unique work of art. 10 am-3:30 pm, 1221 NW Hwy. 101. FMI, go to TahLume.com or call 541-614-0890.
Newport Seafood & Wine Festival
South Beach • Newport
It wouldn’t be winter on the coast without the annual Newport Seafood & Wine Festival, showcasing more than 150 premier Northwest wines, culinary professionals and regional artisans. Must be 21+ to attend. $12. 10 am-4 pm, 2320 OSU Drive. FMI, go to seafoodandwine.com or call 800-262-7844
“Landscape from Realism to Abstract”
Artists’ Studio Association • Lincoln City
A two-day workshop on the basic principles of painting almost any landscape. Paint in your medium of choice on board or canvas of any size. 10:30 am-3 pm, 620 NE Hwy. 101. $120. To register, go to asaart.net or call 541-996-4442.
Pacwest Poker Classic
Chinook Winds Casino Resort • Lincoln City
11 am-9 pm. See Friday listing.
Coastal Tap Takeover
The Taphouse at Nye Creek • Newport
Noon-11 pm. See Friday listing.
Green Drinks Meetup
Black Squid Beerhouse • Lincoln City
Meet up with coastal locals who care about the environment and want to do something about it. 5-8 pm, 3001 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-614-0733.
Creative Open Mic
Marci’s Bar & Bistro • Lincoln City
All artists, musicians, comedians, poets and performers are encouraged. 8 pm-midnight, 1343 NW Highway 101. FMI, go to marcisbar.com or call 541-418-5473.
