Thursday, Jan. 17
Smoke Wagon — Classic rock from William Wallace, Casey Epps, Linn Wheeler and Marvin Selfridge. 7-10 pm, Hoovers Pub & Grill, 3539 Hwy. 101, just south of the Yaquina Bay Bridge, Newport, 541-867-3303.
Steve Cook — Classic ballads and love songs from the ’60s and early ’70s and some old blues classics. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Live music jam — With vintage equipment that includes a Hammond B-3. 7 pm to close, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Oceanview Drive, Yachats, 542-547-4600.
Dr. Mr. — A blend of deep acoustics, rich rhythm and smoky vocals for the perfect “inner vacation from the hustle and bustle of the daily grind.” Featuring Donnie MacFarlane on vocals and guitar, and Richard Robitaille on vocals and skins. 5:30-8 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 Hwy. 101, Yachats, 541-547-4794.
Friday, Jan. 18
Melissa Mickelson — Country. 8 pm-midnight, Chinook’s Seafood Grill, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street. Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
DJ Metal — Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30 pm-1:30 am, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street. Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Run and Tell That — Brother-and-sister acoustic duo featuring Hannah and Freddie Lamb. 8-10 pm, The Beach Club & Event Center, 2020 NE 22nd Street, Lincoln City, 541-418-5468.
The Ronnie Jay Duo — Finger-snappin’, toe-tappin’, can’t-sit-still, New Wave Swing with Ronnie Jay Pirrello on vocals, guitar and harp and Richard Robitaille on vocals and skins 6-8 pm, Lord Brixxton’s 3245 N Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-764-4222.
Michael Dane — The famous Michael on piano and guitar, playing modern classics with Hawaiian style. 6-10 pm, Gracie’s Sea Hag, 58 SE Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-765-2734.
Paul VandenBogaard — Folk rock a la Paul, with musical guests on bass and percussion. 6-8 pm, Club 1216, located inside Canyon Way Restaurant and Bookstore, 1216 SW Canyon Way, Newport, 541-265-8319.
Dave Osti — The new guy in town aims to please with mostly ’70s classic rock played on acoustic guitar. 8-11 pm, Seadogs Restaurant & Lounge, 839 Bay Blvd., Newport, 541-264-8205.
Caught Red Handed — Americana. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Dave Cowden — Top-40 classic rock from the ’50s to the ’80s. 5:30-8 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 Hwy. 101, Yachats, 541-547-4794.
Lisha & the Outlaws — Classic rock and party tunes from decades past bring on singalongs, clapping and lots of smiles. 7-10 pm, Sea Note Lounge, 333 Hwy. 101 N, Yachats, 541-547-3612.
Saturday, Jan. 19
The Resolectrics — A rock and soul power trio exploring the vast landscapes of American roots music. 9 pm, San Dune Pub, 127 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, 503-368-5080.
Melissa Mickelson — Country. 8 pm-midnight, Chinook’s Seafood Grill, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street. Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
DJ Metal — Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30 pm-1:30 am, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street. Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
The Ocean Band — Classic rock from Bob, Leon and Flash. 9 pm, Snug Harbor Bar & Grill, 5001 SW Hwy. 101, Lincoln City, 541-996-4976.
June Rushing — Classic rock and blues. 6-8 pm, Lord Brixxton’s 3245 N Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-764-4222.
Michael Dane — The famous Michael on piano and guitar, playing modern classics with Hawaiian style. 6-10 pm, Gracie’s Sea Hag, 58 SE Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-765-2734.
Weird Science — An ‘80s dance party with Ronnie Jay Pirrello on vocals and bass, Kevin Strever on vocals and guitar, and Richard Robitaille on vocals and skins. 8:30 pm, The Bay Haven Inn, 608 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-265-7271.
T. Ray and the Shades — Danceable blues rock, funk and soul, with special guests Americana Mayhem. 9 pm-1 am Moby Dick’s, 448 SW Coast Hwy., Newport, 541-265-7847.
Steve Cook — Classic ballads and love songs from the ’60s and early ’70s and some old blues classics. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Dave Cowden — Top-40 classic rock from the ’50s to the ’80s. Noon-2:30 pm and again from 5:30-8 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 Hwy. 101, Yachats, 541-547-4794.
Sunday, Jan. 20
Michael Dane — The famous Michael on piano and guitar, playing modern classics with Hawaiian style. 6-10 pm, Gracie’s Sea Hag, 58 SE Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-765-2734.
Sunday Jam — Newport’s longest-running live music jam. All musicians welcome. Free pool all day and happy hour while the music plays. 3-6 pm, Bay Haven Inn, 608 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-265-7271.
Richard & Deane — Singer-songwriter Richard Silen is a long way from Texas, now keeping time with the lapping of the Pacific, and Deane Bristow’s harmonica. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Monday, Jan. 21
Richard Sharpless — ‘Retired’ from his days playing in Nashville, Richard plays guitar and sings his own tunes plus an eclectic mix of favorites. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Steve Cook — Classic ballads and love songs from the ’60s and early ’70s and some old blues classics. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Donnie MacFarlane— Sweet and Soulful renditions of modern alternative blues and rock. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Thursday, Jan. 24
Jazz Jam Night — Hosted by Left Edge Jazz. All ages welcome. Musicians welcome to sit in. 7-9 pm, Beachcrest Brewing Company at Salishan, 7755 Hwy. 101, Gleneden Beach, 541-234-4013.
Smoke Wagon — Classic rock from William Wallace, Casey Epps, Linn Wheeler and Marvin Selfridge. 7-10 pm, Hoovers Pub & Grill, 3539 Hwy. 101, just south of the Yaquina Bay Bridge, Newport, 541-867-3303.
Tu Tu Kane — Hawaiian-style. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Live music jam — With vintage equipment that includes a Hammond B-3. 7 pm to close, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Oceanview Drive, Yachats, 542-547-4600.
Dr. Mr. — A blend of deep acoustics, rich rhythm, and smoky vocals for the perfect “inner vacation from the hustle and bustle of the daily grind.” Featuring Donnie MacFarlane on vocals and guitar, and Richard Robitaille on vocals and skins. 5:30-8 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 Hwy. 101, Yachats, 541-547-4794.
Friday, Jan. 25
Jessie Leigh Band — Country and rock. 9 pm-1 am, Manzanita Lighthouse Pub & Grub, 36480 N. Hwy. 101, Nehalem.
Bret Lucich Show — An experience to remember from this singer-songwriter, entertainer and musician, with a wide variety of music for listening and dancing. 8 pm-midnight, Chinook’s Seafood Grill, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street. Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
DJ Metal — Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30 pm-1:30 am, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street. Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Michael Dane — The famous Michael on piano and guitar, playing modern classics with Hawaiian style. 6-10 pm, Gracie’s Sea Hag, 58 SE Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-765-2734.
Open Mic — Back by popular demand. Featuring all-original music. 6 pm, Café Mundo, 209 NW Coast Street, Newport, 541-574-8134.
The Dalbey Gang — Delta blues, a dap of rock and roll, a dash of folk and a handful of original songs. 6-8 pm, Club 1216, located inside Canyon Way Restaurant and Bookstore, 1216 SW Canyon Way, Newport, 541-265-8319.
The New Folksters — ’60s vintage folk on guitar, banjo, ukulele and kazoo. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
The Ronnie Jay Duo — Finger-snappin’, toe-tappin’, can’t-sit-still, New Wave Swing with Ronnie Jay Pirrello on vocals, guitar and harp and Richard Robitaille on vocals and skins. 5:30-8 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 Hwy. 101, Yachats, 541-547-4794.
Saturday, Jan. 26
Bret Lucich Show — An experience to remember from this singer-songwriter, entertainer and musician, with a wide variety of music for listening and dancing. 8 pm-midnight, Chinook’s Seafood Grill, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street. Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
DJ Metal — Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30 pm-1:30 am, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street. Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Sunset Harbor Home Boys Choir — Richard Silen and Notary Sojack present their goofy mix of favorites, originals, blues and ballads. 8-10 pm, The Beach Club & Event Center, 2020 NE 22nd Street, Lincoln City, 541-418-5468.
Mile High Jazz Quartet — A lofty evening of jazz from this Denver-based band. 7-9 pm, Beachcrest Brewing Company at Salishan, 7755 Hwy. 101, Gleneden Beach, 541-234-4013.
Michael Dane — The famous Michael on piano and guitar, playing modern classics with Hawaiian style. 6-10 pm, Gracie’s Sea Hag, 58 SE Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-765-2734.
The Tex Brooklyn Experiment — Original songs, blues, rock and roll, and improvisational journeys into rare and unique musical realms. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Dave Cowden — Top-40 classic rock from the ’50s to the ’80s. Noon-2:30 pm and again from 5:30-8 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 Hwy. 101, Yachats, 541-547-4794.
Sunday, Jan. 27
Michael Dane — The famous Michael on piano and guitar, playing modern classics with Hawaiian style. 6-10 pm, Gracie’s Sea Hag, 58 SE Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-765-2734.
Sunday Jam — Newport’s longest-running live music jam. All musicians welcome. Free pool all day and happy hour while the music plays. 3-6 pm, Bay Haven Inn, 608 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-265-7271.
Dave Cowden — Top-40 classic rock from the ’50s to the ’80s. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Don’t see your favorite band? Email the time, date and venue to us at news@oregoncoasttoday.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.