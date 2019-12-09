Friday, Dec. 13
Fun With Jo — Variety rock. 8-11:30 pm, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
DJ Metal — Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30 pm-1:30 am, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Dr. Mr. — A blend of deep acoustics, rich rhythm and smoky vocals for the perfect “inner vacation from the hustle and bustle of the daily grind.” Donnie MacFarlane on vocals and guitar and Richard Robitaille on vocals and skins. 6-9 pm, Lord Brixxton’s, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay.
T. Ray and the Shades — Danceable blues rock, funk and soul. 6-8 pm, Newport Eagles Aerie, 106 E Olive Street, Newport, 541-265-2430.
Revolving Door with Lisha Rose — Classic rock is back. 8 pm, Seadogs, 839 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-264-8205.
Chaz Malarkey and the Lucky Gap String Band — Bluegrass, folk and assorted Americana tunes. 6-8 pm, Club 1216, 1216 SW Canyon Way, Newport, 541-265-8319.
Ronnie Jay’s Supperclub in Blue — Bluesy, intimate versions of classic American tunes on acoustic guitar and harp by this San Francisco transplant. 6-8 pm, Hilltop Café Bistro, 828 SW Pacific Coast Highway, Waldport.
Dave & Crate — Classic rock, standards and folk. 5:30-8 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 NW Highway 101, Yachats.
Steven McVay Band — Neil Young, Eagles and Buffalo Springfield covers, plus many originals. 8 pm, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Ocean View Drive, Yachats.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Fun With Jo — Variety rock. 8-11:30 pm, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
DJ Metal — Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30-1:30 am, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Bryan Nichols, Dylan Crawford and Nick Sexton — This talented trio will be passing around the acoustic guitar for a nice night of music. 8 pm, Nauti Mermaid Beach House, 220 SW Hwy. 101, Lincoln City, 541-614-1818.
T Ray & the Shades — Danceable blues rock, funk and soul. 8:45 pm-12:45 am, Snug Harbor Bar and Grill, 5001 SW Hwy. 101, Lincoln City, 541-996-4976.
Holiday Sing-Along — Run and Tell That hosts a night of holiday cheer. Sing along to your favorite holiday songs, wear your best over-the-top Christmas sweater, drink holiday ales and munch on Christmas cookies. 7-9 pm, Beachcrest Brewing Company, 7755 North Highway 101, Gleneden Beach, 541-234-4013.
Forrest and Flash — Acoustic. 6-9 pm, Lord Brixxton’s, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay.
UNDRTOW — Island beats with added salt from the Oregon Coast’s own homegrown reggae group. 8:30 pm, Seadogs, 839 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-264-8205.
Richard Silen & Deane Bristow — A friendly mix of Silen’s originals, ballads and blues standards and a lot of fun stuff that shows how great American music is. All done with Bristow’s harmonica adding some spice to the rue. 6:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats.
Dave & Crate — Classic rock, standards and folk. 5:30-8 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 NW Highway 101, Yachats.
Sweet N’ Juicy — Pop-driven dance trio. 7-10 pm, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Ocean View Drive, Yachats.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Sunday Jazz Jam — Sit in or sit back and listen at this jam, hosted by Left Edge Jazz, with Gregory Ernst on guitar, Greg Berton on bass and Sandy Schaefer on drums and vibes. 4-7 pm, Beachcrest Brewing Company, 7755 North Highway 101, Gleneden Beach, 541-234-4013.
Joren and Robin — Acoustic. 5-8 pm, Lord Brixxton’s, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay.
Callista Hunt — Acoustic. 6:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats.
Monday, Dec. 16
Richard Sharpless — Retired from his days of playing in Nashville, Sharpless plays guitar and sings his own tunes plus an eclectic mix of favorites. 6:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Bluegrass Jam Night — Bluegrass, oldtime Americana and country music every Tuesday night. Bring your acoustic instrument to play, or just come to listen. All welcome. 6-8 pm, Lincoln City Eagles Lodge #2576, 737 SW 32nd Street, Lincoln City. FMI, call Carla at 541-418-1779.
Donnie Macfarlane — Singer-songwriter. 6:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Industry Night — Open mic and music plus drink and food specials. Just show your food handler card, OLCC card or business card. 6-9 pm, Attic Lounge, Salishan Resort, 7760 NW Highway 101, Gleneden Beach, 541-764-2371.
Sean Paul — Old favorites and new, played on acoustic. 6-9 pm, Lord Brixxton’s, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay.
Dave & Crate — Classic rock, standards and folk. 6:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats.
JD, Acoustically Yours — Acoustic guitar, vocals and occasional keyboard. No earplugs required. 6-8 pm, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Ocean View Drive, Yachats.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Jerry Schumacher — Acoustic. 6-9 pm, Lord Brixxton’s, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay.
Jam Night — Hosted by Smokewagon. 7 pm, Seadogs, 839 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-264-8205
Homemade Jam — Contemporary treatments of traditional and modern folk, bluegrass, old time swing and Celtic music, with some other odds and ends thrown in, including children’s songs, novelty numbers and retooled rock and roll classics. 6 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats.
Ronnie Jay’s Supperclub in Blue — Bluesy, intimate versions of classic American tunes on acoustic guitar and harp by this San Francisco transplant. 5:30-8 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 NW Highway 101, Yachats.
Thursday Night Jam — Five Daves, plus more, playing classic rock and originals. 7:30-10 pm, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Ocean View Drive, Yachats.
Friday, Dec. 20
The Perry Gerber Band — ‘60s oldies rock and roll. 8 pm-midnight, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
DJ Metal — Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30 pm-1:30 am, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Sunset Harbor Home Boys Choir — Richard Silen and Notary Sojack present their goofy mix of favorites, originals, blues and ballads. 6-9 pm, Lord Brixxton’s, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay.
Ronnie Jay’s Supperclub in Blue — Bluesy, intimate versions of classic American tunes on acoustic guitar and harp by this San Francisco transplant. 6-8 pm, Hilltop Café Bistro, 828 SW Pacific Coast Highway, Waldport.
Dave & Crate — Classic rock, standards and folk. 5:30-8 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 NW Highway 101, Yachats.
Steven McVay Band — Neil Young, Eagles and Buffalo Springfield covers, plus many originals. 8 pm, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Ocean View Drive, Yachats.
