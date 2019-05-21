Thursday, May 23
Carolina Lees – Acoustic 8-10 pm, The Beach Club and Event Center, 2020 NE 22nd Street, Lincoln City, 541-418-5468.
Steve Cook – Classic ballads and love songs from the ’60s and early ’70s and some old blues classics. 6-8:30 pm. Lord Brixxton’s, 3245 North Highway 101, 541-764-4222.
UNDRTOW – The Oregon Coast’s homegrown reggae band adds a little salt to the island beat. 7 pm, Seadogs, 839 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-264-8205.
Tu Tu Kane – Hawaiian style. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 N, Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Live Music Jam –With vintage equipment that includes a Hammond B-3. 7 pm, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Ocean View Drive, Yachats, 542-547-4600.
Friday, May 24
Julie Amici Band – Blues. Billed as “a fresh take on a bygone era that is intimate, alluring, and hauntingly beautiful. $5. 9 pm, The San Dune Pub, 127 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, 503-368-5080.
DJ Metal – Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30 pm-1:30 am, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Reckless Kompany – A variety cover band playing country, classic rock and top-40 hits at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. 8-11 pm, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Illuminated Donkey – A mix of classic rock, Seattle grunge and tasty originals. 7 pm, Autobahn 101, 1512 SE Highway 101, Lincoln City, 541-614-1811.
Saundra Perrin – A unique, edgy sound with soulful vocal looping, ’90s-style rock guitar and keyboards, conga and percussion. 6-9 pm, Lord Brixxton’s, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay, 541-764-4222.
Michael Dane – The famous Michael on piano and guitar, playing modern classics with Hawaiian Style. 6-10 pm, Gracie’s Sea Hag, 58 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay, 541-765-2734.
Open Mic – Back by popular demand. Featuring all-original music. 6 pm, Café Mundo, 209 NW Coast Street, Newport, 541-574-8134.
Dr. Mr. – A blend of deep acoustics, rich rhythm and smoky vocals for the perfect “inner vacation from the hustle and bustle of the daily grind.” Featuring Donnie MacFarlane on vocals and guitar, and Richard Robitaille on vocals and skins. 5-8 pm, American Legion Post 116, 424 W Olive Street, Newport, 541-265-9017.
Lozelle Jennings and Jedi-Jim Hobbs – A fresh recipe of original and cover blues, R&B, soul, early rock n roll, Cajun and swampytonk tunes with Lozelle on vocals, squeezebox, harp and beats, and Jedi-Jim delivering searing and soaring solo on the Telestratocaster guitar. 8-11 pm, Seadogs, 839 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-264-8205.
Ronnie Jay – Bluesy, intimate versions of classic American tunes on acoustic guitar and harp by this San Francisco transplant. 6-8 pm, Hilltop Café Bistro, 828 Southwest Pacific Coast Highway, Waldport, 541-563-2750.
Ian Smith – An evening of acoustic tunes from a local legend. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Dave & Crate – A magical mystery musical tour of ‘50s to ‘80s classic rock. 6:30-9 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 NW Highway 101, Yachats, 541-547-4794.
Saturday, May 25
Karaoke From Hell – A karaoke band? Isn’t that a contradiction in terms? Maybe so, but come and find out what one sound like anyway. $5. 9-11:30 pm, San Dune Pub, 127 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, 503-368-5080.
DJ Metal – Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30 pm-1:30 am. Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Reckless Kompany – A variety cover band playing country, classic rock and top-40 hits at Chinook’s Seafood Grill. 8-11 pm, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Dr. Mr. – A blend of deep acoustics, rich rhythm and smoky vocals for the perfect “inner vacation from the hustle and bustle of the daily grind.” 8:30-11:30 pm, Marci’s Bar & Bistro, 1343 NW Highway 101, Lincoln City, 541-418-5473.
Illuminated Donkey – A mix of classic rock, Seattle grunge and tasty originals 7 pm, Autobahn 101, 1512 SE Highway 101, Lincoln City, 541-614-1811.
Left Edge – Jazz. 6-9 pm, Lord Brixxton’s, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay, 541-764-4222.
Michael Dane – The famous Michael on piano and guitar, playing modern classics with Hawaiian Style. 6-10 pm, Gracie’s Sea Hag, 58 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay, 541-765-2734.
The Tex Brooklyn Experiment – Original blues, jazz, rock and roll with Bill Stiffler on bass, harmonica and vocals, Charlie Loomis on guitar and vocals, Robert ‘Tex Brooklyn’ Rubin on keyboards and vocals, and special guest Deane Perkins on drums. 7 pm, Café Mundo, 209 NW Coast Street, Newport, 541-574-8134.
Greg Nugent Band – Rock. 8-11 pm, Seadogs, 839 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-264-8205.
UNDRTOW – Lincoln County’s homegrown reggae band adds a little salt to the island beat. 8:30 pm, Hoovers Pub & Grill, 3539 SW Highway 101, Newport, 541-867-3303.
Past Forward – Selections from the Great American Songbook. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Dave Cowden – Top-40 classic rock from the ’50s to the ’80s. 12:30-3:30 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 NW Highway 101, Yachats, 541-547-4794.
Dave & Crate – A magical mystery musical tour of ‘50s to ‘80s classic rock. 6:30-9 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 NW Highway 101, Yachats, 541-547-4794.
Parish Gap – Classic and original art rock. 5-8 pm, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Ocean View Drive, Yachats, 541-547-4600.
Sunday, May 26
Corwin Bolt – Old-time, newtime, ragtime, bluetime. Nuggets of country-blues encrusted with country-gold. 4:30-6:30 pm, Beachcrest Brewing Company, 7755 North Highway 101, Gleneden Beach, 541-234-4013.
Michael Dane – The famous Michael on piano and guitar, playing modern classics with Hawaiian Style. 6-10 pm, Gracie’s Sea Hag, 58 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay, 541-765-2734.
Sunday Jam – Newport’s longest-running live music jam. All musicians welcome. Free pool all day and happy hour while the music plays. 3-6 pm, Bay Haven Inn, 608 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-265-7271.
Open Jam – All welcome for classic rock and more. 2-6 pm, Waldport Moose Lodge, 250 NW John Street, Waldport.
Richie G, Tu Tu Kane, and Mabeat – Richie G, Tu Tu Kane, and Mabeat 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Kaely & Crate – Celtic, traditional and eclectic fiddle, with guitar. 12:30-3:30 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 NW Highway 101, Yachats, 541-547-4794.
Dave Cowden – Top-40 classic rock from the ’50s to the ’80s. 6:30-9:30 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 NW Highway 101, Yachats, 541-547-4794.
Monday, May 27
Richard Sharpless – ‘Retired’ from his days playing in Nashville, Richard plays guitar and sings his own tunes plus an eclectic mix of favorites. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Dave & Crate – A magical mystery musical tour of ‘50s to ‘80s classic rock. 12:30-3 pm. Luna Sea Fish House, 153 NW Highway 101, Yachats, 541-547-4794.
Tuesday, May 28
Bluegrass Jam Night – Bluegrass, old country Western, folk and Americana every Tuesday night. Bring your acoustic instrument to play, or just come to listen. 6-8 pm, Lincoln City Eagles Lodge, 737 SW 32nd Street, Lincoln City, 541-996-3679.
Open Jam – Hosted by Greg Nugent. 8:30 pm, Snug Harbor Bar and Grill, 5001 SW Hwy. 101, Lincoln City, 541-996-4976.
John Bringetto Duo – Classic jazz favorites. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Wednesday, May 29
Will Hobbs – Classic American songbook, with acoustic instruments and vocals. 6-9 pm, Lord Brixxton’s, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay, 541-764-4222.
Zuhg (Acoustic) – A pared-down show from bandleader Bryan Nichols. 8:30 pm, Snug Harbor Bar and Grill, 5001 SW Highway. 101, Lincoln City, 541-996-4976.
Dave & Crate – A magical mystery musical tour of ‘50s to ‘80s classic rock. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Thursday, May 30
Dylan Crawford Live – Acoustic reggae. 8-10 pm, The Beach Club and Event Center, 2020 NE 22nd Street, Lincoln City, 541-418-5468.
Forrest ‘n’ Flash – Playing classic rock the way you remember it. 6-9 pm, Lord Brixxton’s, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay, 541-764-4222.
Jesse Strickman – This San Francisco Bay Area singer-songwriter is known for potent lyrics and powerfully minimal acoustic music. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Live Music Jam – With vintage equipment that includes a Hammond B-3. 7 pm, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Ocean View Drive, Yachats, 541-547-4600.
Friday, May 31
DJ Metal – Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30 pm-1:30 am, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Unplugged – Acoustic-electric classic rock, blues and country duo featuring Bruce Moore from The Moore Bush Project and Steve Mason from Bucket List. 6-9 pm, Lord Brixxton’s, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay, 541-764-4222.
Michael Dane – The famous Michael on piano and guitar, playing modern classics with Hawaiian Style. 6-10 pm, Gracie’s Sea Hag, 58 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay, 541-765-2734.
Reservation Radio – A tribute to the work of the renowned Newport musician and artist Rick Bartow, featuring performances from Leon-Forrest, Evan Peterson, Barbara Turill, Bill Stiffler, Mighty Lips of Joy (Snail & Pam Caldwell) and “Flash” on guitar. 7-10 pm, Café Mundo, 209 NW Coast Street, Newport, 541-574-8134.
Weird Science – An ’80s dance party with Ronnie Jay Pirrello on vocals and bass, Kevin Strever on vocals and guitar, and Richard Robitaille on vocals and skins. 8-11 pm, Seadogs, 839 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-264-8205.
Silen & Bristow – Singer-songwriter Richard Silen is a long way from Texas, now keeping time with the lapping of the Pacific, and Deane Bristow’s harmonica. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Dave & Crate – A magical mystery musical tour of ‘50s to ‘80s classic rock. 6:30-9 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 NW Highway 101, Yachats, 541-547-4794.
Saturday, June 1
Will West & the Friendly Strangers – An Americana Fusion Project from Portland, mixing folk, bluegrass, pop, jazz and other wonderful weirdness. The band boasts fiddles, banjos, and mandolins. $5. 9 pm, San Dune Pub, 127 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, 503-368-5080.
DJ Metal – Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30 pm-1:30 am, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Zuhg Trio – Celebrate Scout Northwest’s one-year anniversary with live, high-energy pop. 1-3 pm, Scout Northwest Trading Company, Lincoln City Outlets, 1500 SE Devils Lake Road, Lincoln City, 541-418-5305.
Sunset Harbor Home Boys Choir – Richard Silen and Notary Sojack present their goofy mix of favorites, originals, blues and ballads. 6-9 pm, Lord Brixxton’s, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay, 541-764-4222.
Michael Dane – The famous Michael on piano and guitar, playing modern classics with Hawaiian Style. 6-10 pm, Gracie’s Sea Hag, 58 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay, 541-765-2734.
Sean Paul – Old favorites and new, played on acoustic. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Sunday, June 2
Sitka – Jazzy, groovy folkadelic live music mix. 6-9 pm, Lord Brixxton’s, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay, 541-764-4222.
Sunday Jazz Jam – A free jam held every first and third Sunday. Musicians are welcome to sit in. All ages welcome. 4-7 pm, Beachcrest Brewing Company, 7755 North Highway 101, Gleneden Beach, 541-234-4013.
Michael Dane – The fanous Michael on piano and guitar, playing modern classics with Hawaiian Style. 6-10 pm, Gracie’s Sea Hag, 58 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay, 541-765-2734.
Sunday Jam – Newport’s longest-running live music jam. All musicians welcome. Free pool all day and happy hour while the music plays. 3-6 pm, Bay Haven Inn, 608 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-265-7271.
Open Jam – All welcome for classic rock and more. 2-6 pm, Waldport Moose Lodge, 250 NW John Street, Waldport.
Steve Cook – Classic ballads and love songs from the ’60s and early ’70s and some old blues classics. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Don’t see your favorite band? Email the time, date and venue to us at news@oregoncoasttoday.com
