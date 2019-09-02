Friday, Sept. 6
Garibaldi Jam — Mostly old-time favorites and country-Western standards. 6-8 pm, Garibaldi Community Hall, 6th Street and Acacia Avenue, Garibaldi, 503-322-0322.
Bob Marley Tribute Band – An evening of Marley classics. 9 pm-midnight, Manzanita Lighthouse, 36480 Highway 101, Nehalem, 503-368-4990.
First Friday — Celebrating 40 years in busieness, with music by Jazzatti-tude from 4 to 6 pm and Sedona Fire from 6 to 8 pm, Blue Heron French Cheese Company, 2001 Blue Heron Road, Tillamook, 503-842-8281.
Daughtry — American rock band formed and fronted by American Idol finalist Chris Daughtry. $50-65. 8 pm, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
DJ Metal — Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30 pm-1:30 am, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Bret Lucich — Singer-songwriter, entertainer, impersonations and comedy. 8 pm, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Dr. Mr. — A blend of deep acoustics, rich rhythm and smoky vocals for the perfect "inner vacation from the hustle and bustle of the daily grind." 6-9 pm, Lord Brixxton's, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay.
1 Franki, 1 Kate, and 2 Bills — Innovative blues/folk/Americana, sung and played with gusto. 6-8 pm, Club 1216, 1216 SW Canyon Way, Newport, 541-265-8319.
Felony Flats — Hard rock/alternative band from Salem. 8 pm, Seadogs, 839 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-264-8205.
Dave & Crate — Classic rock, standards and folk. 6:30-9 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 NW Highway 101, Yachats.
Saturday, Sept. 7
McDougall — Americana. 9 pm-midnight, San Dune Pub, 127 Laneda Ave, Manzanita, 503-368-5080.
Bret Lucich — Singer-songwriter, entertainer, impersonations and comedy. 8 pm, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665
Daughtry — American rock band formed and fronted by American Idol finalist Chris Daughtry. $50-65. 8 pm, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
DJ Metal — Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30 pm-1:30 am, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Not All Hip Hop Sucks — An evening of stereotype-shattering hip hop from international touring artist Endr Won. 8 pm, Marci's Bar & Bistro, 1343 NW Highway 101, Lincoln City, 541-418-5473.
Cook and Colt — Classic rock and blues. 6-9 pm, Lord Brixxton's, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay.
Tex Brooklyn Experiment — Original songs and instrumentals in a variety of musical styles, showcasing the influences of blues, rock and roll, and Tin Pan Alley. 7-10 pm, Café Mundo, 209 NW Coast Street, Newport, 541-574-8134.
Weird Science Boyz — '80s dance party music. 8-11 pm, Seadogs, 839 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-264-8205.
Dave Cowden — Top-40 classic rock from the ’50s to the ’80s. 12:30-3 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 NW Highway 101, Yachats.
Dave & Crate — Classic rock, standards and folk. 6:30-9 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 NW Highway 101, Yachats.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Sunday Jazz Jam Session — Featuring a house rhythm section of Gregory Ernst on guitar; Greg Berton on bass; and Sandy Schaefer on drums and vibes. Musicians welcome to join in. 4-7 pm, Beachcrest Brewing Company, 7755 North Highway 101, Gleneden Beach, 541-234-4013.
June Rushing — Classic soft rock and country folk. 5-8 pm, Lord Brixxton's, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay.
Helzapoppin Medicine Show Band — Weird jazz, blues, rock and old hippie stuff. 7-10 pm, Wing Wa Restaurant, 330 Highway 101, Depoe Bay.
Second Sunday Open Mic — Bring a couple of songs, or just your instrument. 5-7 pm, South Beach Community Center, 3024 SE Ferry Slip Road, Newport, 541-574-9189.
Kaely & Crate — Celtic, traditional and eclectic fiddle with guitar. 12:30-3 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 NW Highway 101, Yachats.
Hektic Week — Down-home duo with uptown talent. 1-4 pm, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Ocean View Drive, Yachats.
Lavinia Ross — Songs from sources as varied as Joni Mitchell, Kate Wolf and Peter Rowan, as well as her own compositions. 6:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats.
Monday, Sept. 9
Richard Sharpless — Retired from his days of playing in Nashville, Sharpless plays guitar and sings his own tunes plus an eclectic mix of favorites. 6:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Bluegrass Jam Night — Bluegrass, oldtime Americana and country music every Tuesday night. Bring your acoustic instrument to play, or just come to listen. All welcome. 6-8 pm, Lincoln City Eagles Lodge, 737 SW 32nd Street, Lincoln City, 541-996-3679.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Jerry Schumacher — Acoustic. 6-9 pm, Lord Brixxton's, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay.
Dave & Crate — Classic rock, standards and folk. 6:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats.
JD, Acoustically Yours — Acoustic guitar, vocals and occasional keyboard. No earplugs required. 6-8 pm, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Ocean View Drive, Yachats.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Steve Cook — '60s-'70s classics, standards, blues and ballads. 6-8:30 pm, Lord Brixxton's, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay.
Jam Night — Open to all. 7 pm, Seadogs, 839 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-264-8205.
The Tex Brooklyn Experiment — Original songs and instrumentals in a variety of musical styles, showcasing the influences of blues, rock and roll and Tin Pan Alley. 6:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats.
Ronnie Jay's Supperclub in Blue — A bluesy, intimate take on classic American tunes. 5:30-8 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 NW Highway 101, Yachats.
Thursday Night Jam — Five Daves, plus more, playing classic rock and originals. 7:30-10 pm, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Ocean View Drive, Yachats.
Friday, Sept. 13
Garibaldi Jam — Mostly old-time favorites and country-Western standards. 6-8 pm, Garibaldi Community Hall, 6th Street and Acacia Avenue, Garibaldi, 503-322-0322.
DJ Metal — Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30 pm-1:30 am, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Dr. Mr. — A blend of deep acoustics and rich rhythm featuring Donnie MacFarlane on vocals and guitar, and Richard Robitaille on vocals and skins. 7-10 pm, Autobahn 101, 1512 SE Highway 101, Lincoln City, 541-614-1811.
Sunset Harbor Home Boys Choir — Richard Silen and Notary Sojack present their goofy mix of favorites, originals, blues and ballads. 6-9 pm, Lord Brixxton's, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay.
Professor Gib and Friends — The Texas New Americana Chataqua, live and ready to answer all questions about Beto O'Rourke. 6-8 pm, Club 1216, 1216 SW Canyon Way, Newport, 541-265-8319.
Ian Smith — An evening of acoustic tunes from a local legend. 6:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats.
Dave & Crate — Classic rock, standards and folk. 6:30-9 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 NW Highway 101, Yachats.
