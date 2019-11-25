Friday, Nov. 29
Mojo Holler — Americana, roots, blues, folk and rock. 5 pm, Sand Dollar Restaurant & Lounge, 210 SW 1st Avenue, Rockaway Beach, 503-355-2200.
Tom May — The acclaimed folk singer-songwriter returns to Pacific City for his annual Thanksgiving weekend performances. 8-11 pm, Sportsman’s Pub-n-Grub, 34975 Brooten Road, Pacific City, 503-965-9991.
Mr. B — Rock and roll. 8 pm, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
DJ Metal — Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30 pm-1:30 am, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Robert Meade — Singer-songwriter. 6-9 pm, Lord Brixxton’s, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay.
Tex Brooklyn and His Gang of Thieves — Robert Rubin performs highly original tunes that swing and bounce and jump up and down. A Newport class act. 6-8 pm, Club 1216, 1216 SW Canyon Way, Newport, 541-265-8319.
Dan & Dani Duo — Classic rock. 8 pm, Seadogs, 839 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-264-8205.
Dave & Crate — Classic rock, standards and folk. 5:30-8 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 NW Highway 101, Yachats.
Steven McVay Band — Neil Young, Eagles and Buffalo Springfield covers, plus many originals. 8 pm, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Ocean View Drive, Yachats.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Mojo Holler — Americana, roots, blues, folk and rock. 5 pm, Sand Dollar Restaurant & Lounge, 210 SW 1st Avenue, Rockaway Beach, 503-355-2200.
Silverhill — Rock n’ Roll. 8 pm-midnight, Schooner Restaurant & Lounge, 2065 Netarts Basin Boat Rd, Tillamook, 503-815-9900.
Tom May — The acclaimed folk singer-songwriter returns to Pacific City for his annual Thanksgiving weekend performances. 8-11 pm, Sportsman’s Pub-n-Grub, 34975 Brooten Road, Pacific City, 503-965-9991.
Mr. B — Rock and roll. 8 pm, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
DJ Metal — Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30 pm-1:30 am, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Matt and Amy White Duo — Soul, jazz. 7-9 pm, Beachcrest Brewing Company, 7755 North Highway 101, Gleneden Beach, 541-234-4013.
Greg Ernst — Acoustic duo. 6-9 pm, Lord Brixxton’s, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay.
Kenny Lee & the Sundowners — Rockin’ blues with a little country and some groove. 8 pm, Seadogs, 839 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-264-8205.
Callista Hunt — Acoustic. 6:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats.
Dave & Crate — Classic rock, standards and folk. 5:30-8 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 NW Highway 101, Yachats.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Sunday Jazz Jam — Left Edge Jazz trio hosts, with Gregory Ernst on guitar; Greg Berton on bass and Sandy Schaefer on drums/vibes. Sit in or sit back and listen. 4-7 pm, Beachcrest Brewing Company, 7755 North Highway 101, Gleneden Beach, 541-234-4013.
Paul Roach — Acoustic. 6:30 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Highway 101 North, Yachats.
Strange Brew — Music that you won’t hear anywhere else performed by three wonderfully talented musicians. Bring your ‘hand jive’ skills and your favorite opera requests. 1-4 pm, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Ocean View Drive, Yachats.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Bluegrass Jam Night — Bluegrass, old-time Americana and country music every Tuesday night. Bring your acoustic instrument to play, or just come to listen. All welcome. 6-8 pm, Lincoln City Eagles Lodge #2576, 737 SW 32nd Street, Lincoln City. FMI, call Carla at 541-418-1779.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
JD, Acoustically Yours — Acoustic guitar, vocals and occasional keyboard. No earplugs required. 6-8 pm, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Ocean View Drive, Yachats.
Industry Night — Open mic and music plus drink and food specials. Just show your food handler card, OLCC card or business card. 6-9 pm, Attic Lounge, Salishan Resort, 7760 NW Highway 101, Gleneden Beach, 541-764-2371.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Teccas — Acoustic duo. 8 pm, Seadogs, 839 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-264-8205.
Ronnie Jay’s Supperclub in Blue — Bluesy, intimate versions of classic American tunes on acoustic guitar and harp by this San Francisco transplant. 6-8 pm, Hilltop Café Bistro, 828 SW Pacific Coast Highway, Waldport.
Thursday Night Jam — Five Daves, plus more, playing classic rock and originals. 7:30-10 pm, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Ocean View Drive, Yachats.
Friday, Dec. 6
Holiday & Hits — Phil Vassar and Lonestar team up for an evening of Christmas standards and non-traditional holiday tunes, as well as their own hits. $25-$40. 8 pm, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Briana Renea — An evening of edgy country and rock rhythms that are sure to get you singing along or moving out onto the dance floor. 8 pm, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
DJ Metal — Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30 pm-1:30 am, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Holiday Jams Karaoke Competition — This month’s theme, “Holiday Jams.” Prizes on offer throughout the night for people who sing holiday songs or sing in their jammies. 8 pm-1:30 am, Marci’s Bar & Bistro, 1343 NW Highway 101, Lincoln City, 541-418-5473.
Risky Business — ‘80s fun with Kevin Strever and Ronnie Jay Pirrello on acoustic guitars and vocals. 6-9 pm, Lord Brixxton’s, 3245 North Highway 101, Depoe Bay.
Barbara Lee & Franki T — Original, traditional folk with amazing finger-style guitar and vocals. 6-8 pm, Club 1216, 1216 SW Canyon Way, Newport, 541-265-8319.
Steven McVay Band — Neil Young, Eagles and Buffalo Springfield covers, plus many originals. 8 pm, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Ocean View Drive, Yachats.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Holiday & Hits — Phil Vassar and Lonestar team up for an evening of Christmas standards and non-traditional holiday tunes, as well as their own hits. $25-$40. 8 pm, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Briana Renea — An evening of edgy country and rock rhythms that are sure to get you singing along or moving out onto the dance floor. 8 pm, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
DJ Metal — Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30 pm-1:30 am, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street, Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Charity Hip Hop Event — Hip Hop charity event raising money and donations for Toys for Tots 8 pm-midnight, Marci’s Bar & Bistro, 1343 NW Highway 101, Lincoln City, 541-418-5473.
Lofty — This Eugene trio plays a lively mix of keyboard-focused fusion music. Expect a variety of sounds, from spacey, ethereal piano to progressive synth-funk. 7-9 pm, Beachcrest Brewing Company, 7755 North Highway 101, Gleneden Beach, 541-234-4013.
Weird Science — An ’80s dance party with Ronnie Jay Pirrello on vocals and bass, Kevin Strever on vocals and guitar, and Richard Robitaille-vocals and skins. 7-10 pm, The Taphouse at Nye Creek, 515 NW Coast Street, Newport.
Finding Dani — Cover band. Classic rock, country and newer tunes. 8-11 pm, Seadogs, 839 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-264-8205.
Parish Gap — Covers of everything from Elvis Presley to Lady Gaga, along with plenty of original songs. 5-8 pm, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Ocean View Drive, Yachats.
