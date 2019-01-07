Thursday, Jan. 10
Greg Ernst — Jazz guitar. 6-8 pm, Lord Brixxton’s 3245 N Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-764-4222.
Smoke Wagon — Classic rock from William Wallace, Casey Epps, Linn Wheeler and Marvin Selfridge. 7-10 pm, Hoovers Pub & Grill, 3539 Hwy. 101, just south of the Yaquina Bay Bridge, Newport, 541-867-3303.
David Rodgers — This classical crossover guitarist plays Spanish music, up-tempo Latin and original settings of Leonard Cohen, Rolling Stones and Roxy music songs, as well as music by the Beatles, J.S. Bach and original compositions. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Live music jam — With vintage equipment that includes a Hammond B-3. 7 pm to close, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Oceanview Drive, Yachats, 542-547-4600.
Donnie MacFarlane Duo — Sweet and soulful renditions of modern alternative blues, rock and classic tunes, with Donnie MacFarlane on vocals and guitar and Richard Robitaille on vocals and skins. 5:30-8 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 Hwy. 101, Yachats, 541-547-4794.
Friday, Jan. 11
Next of Kin — Classic country. 8 pm-midnight, Chinook’s Seafood Grill, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street. Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
DJ Metal — Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30 pm-1:30 am, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street. Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Sunset Harbor Home Boys Choir — Richard Silen and Notary Sojack present their goofy mix of favorites, originals, blues and ballads. 8-11 pm, The Beach Club & Event Center, 2020 NE 22nd Street, Lincoln City, 541-418-5468.
Donnie MacFarlane Duo — Sweet and soulful renditions of modern alternative blues, rock and classic tunes, with Donnie MacFarlane on vocals and guitar and Richard Robitaille on vocals and skins. 6-8 pm, Lord Brixxton’s 3245 N Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-764-4222.
Michael Dane — The famous Michael on piano and guitar, playing modern classics with Hawaiian style. 6-10 pm, Gracie’s Sea Hag, 58 SE Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-765-2734.
Professor Gib and Friends — Texas-flavored Americana tunes with Kate Scannell on mandolin, guitar and vocals; Nancy Bernhardt on keyboard; and Evans Longshore on bass. 6-8 pm, Club 1216, located inside Canyon Way Restaurant and Bookstore, 1216 SW Canyon Way, Newport, 541-265-8319.
Sean Paul — Old favorites and new, played on acoustic. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Saturday, Jan. 12
Next of Kin — Classic country. 8 pm-midnight, Chinook’s Seafood Grill, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street. Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
DJ Metal — Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30 pm-1:30 am, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street. Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Sunset Harbor Home Boys Choir — Richard Silen and Notary Sojack present their goofy mix of favorites, originals, blues and ballads. 6-8 pm, Lord Brixxton’s 3245 N Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-764-4222.
Michael Dane — The famous Michael on piano and guitar, playing modern classics with Hawaiian style. 6-10 pm, Gracie’s Sea Hag, 58 SE Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-765-2734.
Donnie MacFarlane Duo — Sweet and soulful renditions of modern alternative blues, rock and classic tunes, with Donnie MacFarlane on vocals and guitar and Richard Robitaille on vocals and skins. 5:30-8 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 Hwy. 101, Yachats, 541-547-4794.
Parish Gap — Classic and original art rock. 5-8 pm, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Oceanview Drive, Yachats, 542-547-4600.
Sunday, Jan. 13
Michael Dane — The famous Michael on piano and guitar, playing modern classics with Hawaiian style. 6-10 pm, Gracie’s Sea Hag, 58 SE Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-765-2734.
Sunday Jam — Newport’s longest-running live music jam. All musicians welcome. Free pool all day and happy hour while the music plays. 3-6 pm, Bay Haven Inn, 608 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-265-7271.
Monday, Jan. 14
Richard Sharpless — ‘Retired’ from his days playing in Nashville, Richard plays guitar and sings his own tunes plus an eclectic mix of favorites. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
All quiet as far as we know. Do you know better? Email us at news@oregoncoasttoday.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 16
Dave Cowden — Top-40 classic rock from the ’50s to the ’80s. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Thursday, Jan. 17
Smoke Wagon — Classic rock from William Wallace, Casey Epps, Linn Wheeler and Marvin Selfridge. 7-10 pm, Hoovers Pub & Grill, 3539 Hwy. 101, just south of the Yaquina Bay Bridge, Newport, 541-867-3303.
Steve Cook — Classic ballads and love songs from the ’60s and early ’70s and some old blues classics. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Live music jam — With vintage equipment that includes a Hammond B-3. 7 pm to close, Yachats Underground Pub & Grub, 125 Oceanview Drive, Yachats, 542-547-4600.
Donnie MacFarlane Duo — Sweet and soulful renditions of modern alternative blues, rock and classic tunes, with Donnie MacFarlane on vocals and guitar and Richard Robitaille on vocals and skins. 5:30-8 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 Hwy. 101, Yachats, 541-547-4794.
Friday, Jan. 18
Melissa Mickelson — Country. 8 pm-midnight, Chinook’s Seafood Grill, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street. Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
DJ Metal — Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30 pm-1:30 am, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street. Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
Run and Tell That — Brother-and-sister acoustic duo featuring Hannah and Freddie Lamb. 8-10 pm, The Beach Club & Event Center, 2020 NE 22nd Street, Lincoln City, 541-418-5468.
The Ronnie Jay Duo — Finger-snappin’, toe-tappin’, can’t-sit-still, New Wave Swing with Ronnie Jay Pirrello on vocals, guitar and harp and Richard Robitaille on vocals and skins 6-8 pm, Lord Brixxton’s 3245 N Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-764-4222.
Michael Dane — The famous Michael on piano and guitar, playing modern classics with Hawaiian style. 6-10 pm, Gracie’s Sea Hag, 58 SE Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-765-2734.
Paul VandenBogaard — Folk rock a la Paul, with musical guests on bass and percussion.6-8 pm, Club 1216, located inside Canyon Way Restaurant and Bookstore, 1216 SW Canyon Way, Newport, 541-265-8319.
Dave Osti — The new guy in town aims to please with mostly ’70s classic rock played on acoustic guitar. 8-11 pm, Seadogs Restaurant & Lounge, 839 Bay Blvd., Newport, 541-264-8205.
Caught Red Handed — Americana. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Dave Cowden — Top-40 classic rock from the ’50s to the ’80s. 5:30-8 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 Hwy. 101, Yachats, 541-547-4794.
Lisha & the Outlaws — Classic rock and party tunes from decades past bring on singalongs, clapping and lots of smiles. 7-10 pm, Sea Note Lounge, 333 Hwy. 101 N, Yachats, 541-547-3612.
Saturday, Jan. 19
Melissa Mickelson — Country. 8 pm-midnight, Chinook’s Seafood Grill, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street. Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
DJ Metal — Playing club hits in the Rogue River Lounge. 10:30 pm-1:30 am, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street. Lincoln City, 888-244-6665.
June Rushing — Classic rock and blues. 6-8 pm, Lord Brixxton’s 3245 N Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-764-4222.
Michael Dane — The famous Michael on piano and guitar, playing modern classics with Hawaiian style. 6-10 pm, Gracie’s Sea Hag, 58 SE Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-765-2734.
Weird Science — An ‘80s dance party with Ronnie Jay Pirrello on vocals and bass, Kevin Strever on vocals and guitar, and Richard Robitaille on vocals and skins. 8:30 pm, The Bay Haven Inn, 608 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-265-7271.
Ian Smith — An evening of acoustic tunes from a local legend. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
Dave Cowden — Top-40 classic rock from the ’50s to the ’80s. Noon-2:30 pm and again from 5:30-8 pm, Luna Sea Fish House, 153 Hwy. 101, Yachats, 541-547-4794.
Sunday, Jan. 20
Michael Dane — The famous Michael on piano and guitar, playing modern classics with Hawaiian style. 6-10 pm, Gracie’s Sea Hag, 58 SE Hwy. 101, Depoe Bay, 541-765-2734.
Sunday Jam — Newport’s longest-running live music jam. All musicians welcome. Free pool all day and happy hour while the music plays. 3-6 pm, Bay Haven Inn, 608 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, 541-265-7271.
Richard & Deane — Singer-songwriter Richard Silen is a long way from Texas, now keeping time with the lapping of the Pacific, and Deane Bristow’s harmonica. 6:30-9 pm, The Drift Inn, 124 Hwy. 101 N., Yachats, 541-547-4477.
