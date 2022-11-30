RAYMOND, Wash. – The Northwest Carriage Museum will host a Victorian Christmas event, featuring an 1880s sleigh among the museum’s antique carriages, from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Visitors are invited to take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the vintage vis-a-vis sleigh while enjoying treats, live music from the Willapa Harbor Chorale and opportunities to learn about Victorian-era holiday traditions. The museum’s collection of 63 horse-drawn vehicles and over 1,000 artifacts will remain on display.
This event is free for museum members and $5 for nonmembers. For more information, contact 360-942-4150 or visit www.nwcarriagemuseum.org.
