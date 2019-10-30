ASTORIA – Americana singer-songwriter Jean Mann is coming to Astoria for a house concert at 7 p.m Sunday, Nov. 16, at 1179 Jerome Ave. Tickets are $15.
Since 2000, the jazz-tinged, Americana singer-songwriter has played more than 100 dates per year locally, regionally and nationally. In 2014, she took her songs to Europe, dazzling the masses in France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.
Her musical prose are described as a truly soul-quenching in today’s independent music scene.
For more information, visit jeanmann.net.
Reserve tickets by calling 503-741-8412.
