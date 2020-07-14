A classic accompaniment to seafood, fresh tartar sauce is so quick and easy to make, you’ll never settle for the store-bought variety again. Coarse and tangy, this version can be tailored to your tastes: Punch things up by adding garlic, horseradish, cajun seasoning, hot sauce or fresh herbs.
1 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon diced onion
1 tablespoon diced dill pickle
1 tablespoon chopped capers
1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons lemon juice
Pinch of sugar
Whisk all ingredients together in a medium bowl to blend. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Chill for at least an hour; serve cold.
Yields 1 1/2 cups.
