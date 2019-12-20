With early holiday deadlines in place, this week’s edition filled up fast, leaving us precious little space to spread the word about the Coastal Arts Guild lunch on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Starting at 11 am at the Newport Visual Arts Center, the lunch will see Newport-based artist Louise Hemphill discussing and demonstrating her decorative and functional gourd artwork.
“For me, gourds are a source of constant inspiration and artistic fulfillment,” she said. “The joyful play is in watching the gourd evolve and emerge in my hands from something plain to a beautiful work of art.”
A native Oregonian and longtime Nye Beach resident, Hemphill worked for more than 30 years at an elementary school in Newport. She had always been drawn to art but never had the time to fully explore the possibilities of creative expression until she retired in 1997. She apprenticed with potter Richard Cabral and studied watercolor with Joyce Gaffin before discovering gourds in 2016.
You can currently view her work at the COVAS Showcase on the second floor of the Newport Visual Arts Center, located at 777 NW Beach Drive.
There is a suggested donation of $10 for the Jan. 2 lunch. For more information or an invitation to attend, call Mary Holt at 541-765-4599.
