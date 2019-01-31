Thursday, Jan. 31
History and Hops
6 p.m., Seaside Brewing Co., 851 Broadway, Seaside. For more information, visit seasideoregonmuseum.com or call 503-738-7065. Jerry Sutherland presents “Clatsop Pioneers Building Ships.”
Thursday Lecture: Oregon Brewshed Alliance
7 p.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. For more information, visit tinytoberfest.com or call 503-325-7468. Oregon Wild, Oregon Brewshed Alliance and others will present.
Friday, Feb. 1
Community Garden Season
9 a.m. Alder Creek Farm, 35955 Underhill Lane, Nehalem. www.nehalemtrust.org or 503-368-3203. Grow organic food for home and to share with the community.
“The Vagina Monologues”
7 p.m. Clatsop Community College’s Royal Nebeker Gallery, 1651 Lexington Ave, Astoria. clatsopcc.edu or 503-325-0910. “An Obie Award-winning whirlwind tour of a forbidden zone, ‘The Vagina Monologues’ introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices, including a 6-year-old girl, a septuagenarian, a vagina workshop participant, a woman who witnesses the birth of her granddaughter, a Bosnian survivor of rape and a feminist happy to have found a man who “liked to look at it” (eveensler.org).
”Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. Learn more at coastertheatre.com or call (503) 436-1242. Winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, the comedy was written by Christopher Durang, who incorporated references from Anton Chekhov’s plays.
Saturday, Feb. 2
Treasure the Beach; Beach Cleanup
9 a.m., Seashore Inn on the Beach, 60 N. Prom, Seaside. Visit www.cityofseaside.us or call 503-738-5511. Help clean the beach on the first Saturday of each month.
Still-life Painting With Kristen Flemming
11 a.m., Sou’wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. Visit www.souwesterlodge.com or call 360-642-2542. Portland-based painter Kristen Flemington leads a painting workshop exploring the fundamentals of still-life painting. Supplies will be provided, but you can bring your own, if you wish.
Artist reception
2 p.m., Trail’s End Art Association & Gallery, 656 A St., Gearhart. For more information, visit www.trailsendart.org, or call 503-717-9458. Featured artist Liesa West is the guest of honor.
Bonsai! Small Talk About Tiny Trees
6 p.m., Astoria Public Library, 450 10th St., Astoria. For more information, visit astorialibrary.org or call 503-325-7323. Alan Taft of the Bonsai Society of Portland will share his knowledge and joy of bonsai.
“The Vagina Monologues”
7 p.m. Clatsop Community College’s Royal Nebeker Gallery, 1651 Lexington Ave, Astoria. clatsopcc.edu or 503-325-0910.
”Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”
7:30 p.m., Coaster Theatre Playhouse, 108 N. Hemlock St., Cannon Beach. Learn more at coastertheatre.com or call 503-436-1242.
Sunday, Feb. 3
Astoria International Film Festival
2 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St., Astoria. For more information, call 503-325-9522. “A Star Is Born” (With Julie Garland) as an alternative to Super Bowl Sunday. Time wrote Garland “gives what is just about the greatest one-woman show in modern movie history.”
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Past to Present Lecture Series
10:30 a.m., Columbia River Maritime Museum, 1792 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR. For more information, visit crmm.org, or call 503-325-2323. “From the Midwest to the Coast” with Capt. Len Tumbarello, director of seamanship at Tongue Point Job Corps Center
Thursday, Feb. 7
The Wreck of the Emily Reed
4 p.m., Cannon Beach History Center & Museum, 1387 South Spruce St., Cannon Beach. For more information visit cbhistory.org, or call 503-436-9301. Oregon historian Don Best has spent a lifetime researching and understanding the history of the area and has become a known authority on the wreck of the Emily Reed.
Ales & Ideas
7 p.m. Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St., Astoria. For more information, visit tinytoberfest.com, or call 503-325-7468. “White Ally-Ship in Close Knit Communities” explores what it means to be a white ally, especially in close-knit, rural communities?
