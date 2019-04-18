Oregon Coast Trail Party — Ecola
8:30 a.m. Trailkeepers of Oregon, www.trailkeepersoforegon.org or 971-206-4351. Come join Trailkeepers of Oregon as we work on the Oregon Coast Trail at Tillamook Head! Free, though registration is required.
Bowling
5:30 p.m. Clatsop Community College, 1651 Lexington Ave, Astoria. 503-338-2408. $45. This hands-on, five-week beginning bowling course will introduce students to the basics of bowling.
Repair Café
6 p.m. Astoria Makers, 1010 Duane St., Astoria. www.astoriamakers.com or 828-246-5899. Repair Café is a community of volunteers who repair, sew, sharpen and give expert advice on almost anything that is dull, broken, torn, or in need of repair.
