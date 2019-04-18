Garden Startup Day
9 a.m. Alder Creek Farms, 35955 Underhill Lane, Nehalem. 503-368-3203. Come join our team and learn about organic gardening.
Cooking Class
10 a.m. North Coast Food Web, 577 18th St., Astoria. northcoastfoodweb.org or 503-468-0921. North Coast Food Web, CMH Knight Cancer Center Collaborative cooking class for cancer patients, survivors, families and friends. Free.
Yoga for All
2 p.m. Pioneer Presbyterian Church, 33324 Pioneer Way, Warrenton. 503-861-2421. Kristin Kabanuk of Seaside Yoga teaches yoga for all ages and abilities. Cost is by donation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.