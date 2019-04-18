History and Hops
6 p.m. Seaside Brewing Co., 851 Broadway, Seaside. seasideoregonmuseum.com or 503-738-7065. Meteorologist George Miller has researched the last 200 years of Pacific Northwest weather patterns and events. At Seaside Museum’s next History & Hops Miller will share insights into the incredible difficulties the Corps of Discovery faced. “Weather Disagreeable”
