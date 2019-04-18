Free Weekly Art Circle
1:45 p.m. CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative, 1905 Exchange St., Astoria. 503-338-4520. Art as Therapy for those living with cancer or chronic illness and/or their support person. Free
Let’s Talk About Sex
5:30 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane St., Astoria. 503-325-0801. Discussion panel that is a benefit for The Harbor. Donations are greatly appreciated. www.astoriadowntown.com.
Septic Systems
5:30 p.m. CCC South County Center, 1455 N Roosevelt Drive, Seaside. 503-338-2408. $20 Participants will learn everything they wanted (and likely did not want) to know about the septic system that is working hard every day to dispose wastewater.
