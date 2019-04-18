Long Beach Peninsula Razor Clam Festival
6 a.m. Visit longbeachrazorclamfestival.com, or call 360-642-2400. The historic Razor Clam Festival from the 1940s that helped put Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula on the map, is in full gear.
Free Razor Clam Digging Lessons
6:15 a.m. Bolstad Approach, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2400. Learn how to dig razor clams like a local! Be sure to bring a shovel or clam gun, a clamming license and a bucket or net for your razor clams. You MUST preregister. longbeachrazorclamfestival.com
Razor Clam Festival Contests
8 a.m. Dennis Company/Ace Hardware, 201 Pacific Ave, Long Beach, Wash. longbeachrazorclamfestival.com or 360-642-2400. Bring your clam limit to Dennis Company and see how you measure up against the competition! Each winner receives a $100. cash prize and bragging rights!
National Junior Ranger Day
9 a.m. Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, 92343 Fort Clatsop Road, Astoria. 503-861-2471. Free. No entrance or admission fees are charged.
Guided Group Meditation
10 a.m. Sou’Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. 360-642-2542. Join Larkin Stentz every Saturday for a guided group meditation
Black Oystercatcher Monitor Training
10 a.m. Cannon Beach City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave., Cannon Beach. www.nehalemtrust.org/capefalconmr. Help with Audubon Portland’s community science effort to monitor oystercatchers on the coast. Light refreshments will be served.
Biomass and Our Low-Carbon Future
11 a.m. Tillamook Forest Center, 45500 Wilson River Hwy. 503-815-6800. Scientists show behind-the-scenes look at how forests are managed.
Hand-Woven Beach Baskets
Noon. Cannon Beach City Hall — Chamber Classroom, 163 E. Gower, Cannon Beach. 503-436-0744. $115. Join Susan Spence to make your own beach basket sculpture from “foraged flotsom” — found and recycled local crab fishing rope.
Clam Chowder Taste-Off
2 p.m. Long Beach Elks, 110 N. Pacific Hwy., Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2400. $10. Put your taste buds to work at the annual Clam Chowder Taste-Off, where local restaurants compete for the coveted Best Chowder trophy.
Clue: On Stage
3 p.m. Hilltop Auditorium, 442 Brumbach Avenue N.E., Ilwaco, Wash. 360-642-3731. $10 at the door. A murder mystery based on the board game and movie. Directed by Rachel Lake with a student cast. This is a production of Ilwaco High School.
Clam Fritter Sampling
3 p.m. Veterans Field, 111 Third St. SE, Long Beach, Wash. 360-642-2400. Gather around a replica of the World’s Largest Frying Pan in downtown Long Beach to sample tasty clam fritters.
Crab Feed at the Beach
5 p.m. Kiawanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City. 503-965-7900. Tickets are $40 and include two raffle tickets.
Artistic Expression Classes for Adults
6 p.m. Art Accelerated Art Annex, 1906A Third St., Tillamook. 503-809-9172. $45, supplies included. Express yourself with Acrylics provides an opportunity for you to express your creativity.
Manzanita Writers’ Series
7 p.m. Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. 503-368-3846. $7. Authors Jennifer Haupt and Liz Prato share the stage at Manzanita Writers’ Series for an Authors in Conversation event.
Clue: On Stage
7 p.m. Hilltop Auditorium, 442 Brumbach Avenue N.E., Ilwaco, Wash. 360-642-3731. $10 at the door. A murder mystery based on the board game and movie. Directed by Rachel Lake with a student cast. This is a production of Ilwaco High School.
The Real Lewis and Clark Story
7 p.m. Astor Street Opry Co., 129 W. Bond St, Astoria. 503-325-6104. $10-$20. See history come alive through re-enactment, song, dance and bad jokes in this lost piece of socially significant stage craft as two Finnish boys from the old country, “Minnesota” who, with the help of their Mama (and sisters) save the day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.