Returning Sea Otters; Repairing the Coast
4 p.m. Cannon Beach History Center and Museum, 1387 S. Spruce St., Cannon Beach. 503-436-9301. Expert Bob Bailey will give a presentation on coastal sea otters and how we can help their populations. Coffee, tea, cookies – and a free lecture.
Bar Fight!
7:30 p.m., Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane, Astoria. 503-325-0801. Free. Bar Fight is a Family Feud style live game show showcasing local bars vying for the Trophy and bragging rights. This month’s event features the Labor Temple crew versus the Triangle Tavern.
