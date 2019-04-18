Quilts From the Heart
9 a.m. Peninsula Senior Activity Center, 21603 O Lane, Ocean Park, Wash. 360-665-3999.
Self-Guided Chakra Balancing Aromatherapy
10 a.m. Sou’Wester Lodge, 728 J Place, Seaview, Wash. 360-642-2542. Choose a chakra that you would like to work on.
Clue: On Stage
7 p.m. Hilltop Auditorium, 442 Brumbach Avenue N.E., Ilwaco, Wash. 360-642-3731. $10 at the door. A murder mystery based on the board game and movie. Directed by Rachel Lake with a student cast. This is a production of Ilwaco High School.
The Real Lewis and Clark Story (or How Finns Discovered Astoria)
7 p.m. Astor Street Opry Co., 129 W. Bond St, Astoria. 503-325-6104. $10-$20. See history come alive through re-enactment, song, dance and bad jokes in this lost piece of socially significant stage craft as two Finnish boys from the old country, “Minnesota” who, with the help of their Mama (and sisters) save the day!
Cheap Jokes and Dirty Whiskey
8 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane, Astoria. 503-325-0801. $5 cover. Hosted by Lynn Marks and highlights comedians Mitch Mitchell, Summer Azim, Richie Aflleje and Rachel Laurendeau.
Decadent 80s Dance Party
10 p.m. Labor Temple Bar, 934 Duane, Astoria, OR. 503-325-0801. No cover. Dressing up in 80’s attire is encouraged.
