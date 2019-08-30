SEASIDE — Seaside Fire and Rescue hosts a barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Seaside Fire Station.
Meet the fire and rescue crew and see the equipment and tools funded through donations. There will be barbecue chicken, corn on the cob, coleslaw from the Relief Pitcher, rolls and watermelon. The menu will be readily available for take-out orders. Adult meals are $15 and $10 for kids 12 and under.
Current fire engines will be on display and “Old MAC,” the 1935 antique fire truck, will be on display downtown during the Wheels and Waves Car Show.
There will be prizes ranging in value from $100-$700 donated by businesses and community members at the event. The prizes include breakfast with the Fire Chief Joey Daniels, a private tour of the station and your selection of the fire rig in which you will tour downtown Seaside.
In 2018, The Seaside Fire and Rescue responded to 1,455 emergencies. They currently have four paid staff and 33 volunteer firefighters.
For more information, visit seasidefire.com
