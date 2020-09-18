Celebrating 16 years in 2020, the next Seaside First Saturday Art Walk, will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday October 3rd, a free event that takes place between Holladay Drive and Broadway Street in the Historic Gilbert District of downtown Seaside.
TigerLily Gallery, 613 Broadway
Featuring Edi Olson, a professional artist and art instructor for the past 40 years who is based in Vancouver. Mostly a self-taught artist, Olson prefers to paint with a palette knife and then use a brush to refine and add detail. Olson has a fascination and love of ocean scenes, her main subject matter. She describes her style as realistic with attention to detail, light and energy within each painting.
Pizza a'fetta, 611 Broadway
Featuring hand painted wall murals by Oregon artist Donny Masterson, who has a special interest in photography and film. One of the top boutique inns on the Oregon Coast, the Stephanie Inn, has rooms that feature artwork from Masterson.
SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
Featured artists for October are ceramicist Terri Axness from Muddy Creek Studio, felted wall sculpture artist Robin Montero and "quilted" painter Ronni Harris.
Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables, 608 Broadway St
Featuring a collectable figurehead that served as the face of a ship as it was plowing through water in the last century, a symbolic maidenhead meant to protect sailors, bring good omens, and intimidate the enemies.
Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
Opening reception for LIGHT and SHADOWS Fairweather’s October Art Sale and Show featuring Northwest artists Diane Copenhaver, Linda Fenton-Mendenhall, Neal Maine, Emily Miller, Diana Nadal, and Vanessa K. Stokes. Paul Brent will offer a Seaside Painting LIVE (tm) demonstration. Bringing together works by very different artists – in terms of age, geography, and medium – this exhibition draws the viewer’s attention to the beauty of the understated, giving the viewer a chance to focus on texture.
The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
Featuring Billy Lutz, local artist, musician, and philosopher. The Whet Spot offers a relaxed, friendly, adults-only atmosphere where patrons can enjoy craft beers, ciders and wines while viewing local art.
Starry Night Inn and Art Hotel, 811 1st Ave
Featuring art from Oregon artists in each room of a Victoiran villa. For October the Inn is featuring Raven Lloyd's new constellation art piece. In addition, offering her hand painted coasters can be mounted and hung as art, as well.
Find additional original art during the day at Seaside Coffee House, 3 N. Holladay Drive; Bliss Mercantile & Brocante, 734 Broadway; Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St.; and at Rust and Dust Vintage, 810 Broadway Street.
