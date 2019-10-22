Not Too Scary Halloween Bash
Yachats Lions Club
Join the Yachats Coastal Gems for a not-so-scary stroll through Yachats, followed by games, raffle, prizes and refreshments. 8 am-noon, 441 Hwy. 101. FMI, text or call Maryann at 541-961-4279.
Newport Farmers Market
Downtown Newport
Find seasonal produce, art, crafts and more from some 60 vendors, alongside live music and a hot food court. 9 am-1 pm, Highway 101 & Angle Street.
“Manon”
Newport Performing Arts Center
The Met: Live in HD kicks off its 2019-20 season with this screening of Massenet’s tale of passion, excess and their consequences. 10 am, 777 West Olive Street. Tickets available at www.coastarts.org or by calling 541-265-2787.
“Grow Blueberries!”
Gleneden Beach Fire Station
Alan and Lorissa from Gibson Farm Blueberries lead a discussion of blueberry culture. 10 am-noon, 6445 Gleneden Beach Loop. Register at orcoastmga.org.
Trail Building Party
SE 3rd and Keel • Lincoln City
Lend a hand in laying the first trail in Lincoln City’s newest park, followed by a free lunch. If possible, bring rakes, shovels, gloves and a wheelbarrow.10 am-1 pm, meet at the dead end of Keel off SE 9th. RSVP to llafon@lincolncity.org or just show up.
“Dawn of the Light”
Newport Public Library
A free screening of this movie chronicling the history of the Bahá’í faith and the appearance of the Báb. Noon-2 pm, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, call 541-265-2153.
Harvest on 2nd Street Plaza
Pacific Restaurant • Tillamook
This family-friendly event features a variety of fall fun including pumpkin carving, festive snacks, apple cider, crafts, face painting, local vendors and more. 11 am-4 pm, 205 Main Avenue. FMI, call 503-354-2350.
Arsenic and Old Lace
Barn Community Playhouse • Tillamook
7 pm. See Friday listing.
Downtown District Art Walk
Downtown Tillamook
Each month, a variety of merchants host local artists in this dynamic and evolving art show. 1-3 pm, start at 1906 Third Street. FMI, go to www.artaccelerated.org.
“The Reluctant Radical”
Congregational Church of Lincoln City
A documentary chronicling one’s man’s courageous fight against climate change, followed by a Q&A with Bill Lilley, science professor and climate change expert. 1-3 pm, 2435 NW Oar Place. FMI, go to lcucc1949.wordpress.com or call 541-994-2378.
Mandala Ornament Workshop
Connie Hansen Garden • Lincoln City
Kathy Cope shows how to paint a dotted mandala design on lightweight ornaments with acrylic paints. All materials provided. Donations accepted. 1-4 pm, 1931 NW 33rd Street. To register, call 541-264-9222.
Oregon-Made Film Festival
The Bijou Theatre • Lincoln City
The series celebrating Oregon’s cinematic history continues with, at 2 pm, “The General” with Buster Keaton followed at 4:30 pm by “The Goonies” and at 7:30 pm by “Home: The Story of Valsetz.” 1624 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, go to www.cinemalovers.com or call 541-994-8255.
The Story of Valsetz
North Lincoln County Historical Museum • Lincoln City
Ronan Feely, director of “Home: The Story of Valsetz,” discusses the history of the ill-fated Oregon logging town, joined by Keith Altomare, co-owner of the Bijou Theatre. 2-3 pm, 4907 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-996-6614.
Halloween Children’s Program
Toledo Public Library
A free afternoon of puppetry, clowning, magic, balloon animals, glitter tattoos and a costume parade. 2-3 pm, 173 NW 7th Street.
Trick-Or-Treat
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
All witches, ghosts and ghouls are invited to join in for some early Halloween trick-or-treating, with a frightfully good time guaranteed. 4-7 pm, 7760 NW Hwy. 101.
Haunted Taft
Taft District • Lincoln City
This spooky walking tour sees ghosts and creatures roam Taft, creating delightful surprises around every corner. Sunset Tour at 5:30 pm followed by a Twilight Tour at 7 30 pm. $10-20. FMI, go to taftbeach.com.
Freshwater security talk
Yachats Commons
Todd Jarvis from the Institute for Water and Watersheds explores whether Newport could have reservoirs of fresh water below the ocean floor. Suggested $5 donation. 6 pm, 441 Highway 101 North. FMI, call 541-547-4734.
Trick or Treat Street
Oregon Coast Aquarium • Newport
A safe and dry environment for children 12 and under to go trick or treating. Admission by donation of two cans of food or pet food. 6-8 pm, 2820 SE Ferry Slip Road. FMI, go to aquarium.org or call 541-867-3474.
Newport Horror Story Schoolhouse
Lincoln County Commons • Newport
See Thursday listing.
“Tiny Beautiful Things”
Newport Performing Arts Center
7 pm. See Friday listing.
Trick and Treat
Rudy’s Spooky Piano Bar • Lincoln City
A fund-raising evening of entertainment from Ken Peplowski and his band of ghouls, plus dastardly drinks and despicably delicious desserts. $75. 7 pm, 1784 NW Lincoln Loop. FMI, call 541-264-5828.
Wandering Reel Traveling Film Festival
Newport Visual Arts Center
A selection of short films exploring climate change, corporate greed, war and more. 7-9 pm, 777 NW Beach Drive. Admission by donation.
“Deathtrap”
Lincoln City Cultural Center
7:30 pm. See Friday listing.
Comedy on the Coast
Chinook Winds Casino Resort • Lincoln City
8 pm. See Friday listing.
Scream Halloween Party
Chinook Winds Casino Resort • Lincoln City
A grown-up night of club music, adult beverages and competitive costumes, with $2,100 in prizes up for grabs. 9 pm-2 am, 1777 NW 44th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.