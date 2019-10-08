Newport Farmers Market
Downtown Newport
Find seasonal produce, art, crafts and more from some 60 vendors, alongside live music and a hot food court. 9 am-1 pm, Highway 101 & Angle Street.
“Preparing Dahlias for Winter”
Depoe Bay Fire Rescue Station • Gleneden Beach
Lincoln County Master Gardener Julie Hyhn offers tips on preserving tubers. 10 am-noon, 6445 Gleneden Beach Loop. RSVP at http://orcoastmga.org.
Literary Tea
La Tea Da Tearoom • Tillamook
Enjoy tea and a chat with Mollie Hunt, author of the “Crazy Cat Lady Cozy Mysteries.” 3:30 pm, 904 Main Avenue. FMI, call 503-842-5447.
Photography on the Bay
Netarts Bay
Friends of Netarts Bay presents this free, onsite class led by professional photographer and marine scientist, Jim Young. 10 am-2:30 pm. FMI, go to netartsbaytoday.org/WEBS.html or call 541-231-8041.
“Coastal Painting in Acrylics”
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
Learn how to quickly and effectively compose a seascape-style coastal painting. $35 per person. 10 am-noon, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.salishan.com or call 541-764-2371.
“Arsenic and Old Lace”
Barn Community Playhouse • Tillamook
The classic comedy of sweet old ladies and suspiciously strong tea. Tickets, $15 or $10 for kids 12 and under, available at tillamooktheater.com or by calling 503-812-0275. 7 pm, 1204 Ivy Avenue.
Lincoln County Day
Oregon Coast Aquarium • Newport
Free admission for all Lincoln County residents today, along with a sneak peek at the aquarium’s plans for the future. 10 am-3 pm, 2820 SE Ferry Slip Road. FMI, go to aquarium.org or call 541-867-3474.
Oktoberfest
Chester’s Thriftway • Depoe Bay
Celebrate with meal deals for $5, a bake sale and live music by Jim and Shirley O’Brien. Proceeds benefit coastal Lions clubs and Newport Leos. Bring along used glasses and hearing aids to be recycled to those in need. 10 am-7 pm, 3950 N Hwy 101.
Brewery Tour & Tasting
Beachcrest Brewery • Gleneden Beach
Learn about the beer-makin process and enjoy a tasting flight of six fresh and delicious artisanal brews. $20. 1-1:30 pm, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.salishan.com or call 541-764-2371.
Tote-Ally Paint Time
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
Discover your inner artist by stenciling a fun tote bag to take home. $35. 1-3 pm, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.salishan.com or call 541-764-2371.
“Seussical Jr.”
Beach Club and Event Center • Lincoln City
2 pm. See Friday listing.
Celebration of Women Who Lead
Newport Performing Arts Center
Meet some of the coast’s inspirational women at this National Organization for Women event, featuring appetizers, wine, music and a silent auction. 2-4 pm, 777 West Olive Street. FMI, call 541-265-2787.
“The Art of Puppetry”
Toledo Public Library
Learn about different types of puppets and how to use them in this all-ages workshop. Children under seven must be accompanied by an adult. 2-4 pm, 173 NW 7th Street. To sign up, call 541-336-3132.
“Turning Back the Tide”
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
Dr. Bethany Howe gives a presentation on “How to be a Better Ally to Transgender People.” 3 pm, 801 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-996-2277.
“Chakras & Your Energy Body”
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
Tap into your energy body, heal your chakras, let go of stress, old habits and patterns, and unleash your full potential in this free class from K “Mari” Castle. 4-6 pm, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.salishan.com or call 541-764-2371.
Haunted Taft
5:30 pm and 7 30 pm.
See Friday listing.
“Tiny Beautiful Things”
Newport Performing Arts Center
7 pm. See Friday listing.
Big Band Dance
Lincoln City Cultural Center
Enjoy three sets of swing, waltz, polka, foxtrot and more from the Lincoln Pops. Come as you are, no partner required. 7-10 pm, 540 NE Highway 101. $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and $7 for kids 18 and under. FMI, go to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
Bill Engvall
Chinook Winds Casino Resort • Lincoln City
8 pm. See Friday listing.
