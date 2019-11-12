Be a Witness for Peace
D River Wayside • Lincoln City
Join the Just Peace Action Team as they protest gun violence in America. 10 am-noon, 100 SW Highway 101. FMI, call Georgia Roelof at 914-330-6251.
Ocean Acidification talk
Newport Public Library
Dr. Jim Sumich of OSU’s Department of Fisheries and Wildlife presents on ways to slow ocean acidification and hypoxia impacts and how to adapt to the changes already being seen. 10 am-noon, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, call 541-265-2153.
Open Studio for Kids
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
Create a memorable collage, explore a new style of painting or create a fun DIY craft. 10 am-noon, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.salishan.com or call 541-764-2371.
Book Sale
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
A special Thanksgiving sale, offering a huge selection and unbelievably low prices. 10 am-2 pm, 801 SW Highway 101. FMI, call 541-557-9400.
Mook Book Fair
Tillamook County Pioneer Museum • Tillamook
Meet local and regional authors at the third annual Mook Book Fair, with mysteries, historical fiction, non-fiction and much more on offer. 10 am-2 pm, 2106 Second Street. FMI, call 503-842-4553.
Jazz, Art, and Jambalaya
Fairview Grange • Tillamook
Enjoy music from local jazz band Jazzatti-tude alongside authentic Jambalaya and a local art show. Tickets, $15 for adults, $7.50 for kids under 12, available at the door. 6-9 pm, 5520 3rd Street. FMI, call 503-741-9520.
Manzanita Writers Series
Hoffman Center for the Arts • Manzanita
New York Times best-selling suspense authors — and sisters — Lisa Jackson and Nancy Bush share the Hoffman stage to talk about their work and writing process $7. 7 pm, 594 Laneda Avenue. FMI, call 503-368-3846.
Autumn Fest Art Show
Newport Recreation Center
Drop your little ones off in the Kids’ Corner while you get a head start on your holiday shopping at this handmade arts and crafts fair. 10 am-4 pm, 225 SE Avery Street.
Forest Bathing
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
Enjoy being immersed in nature and the tranquility of the Salishan forest aided by a skilled guide. $10 per person 10:30 am-11:30 am, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.salishan.com or call 541-764-2371.
Yoga & Beer
Wolf Tree Brewery • Newport
Stretch your body and your palate for one low price of $20, which includes a pint. 11:30 am, 4590 SE Harborton Street. FMI, go to www.wolftreebrewery.com or call 541-223-5766.
Restoration Pow-Wow
Chinook Winds Casino Resort • Lincoln City
Join the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians as members celebrate the 42nd anniversary of the restoration of official Tribal status. American Indian vendors will be offering jewelry, beadwork and other items for sale throughout the day and dancing will begin with a grand entry at 6 pm. noon, 1777 NW 44th Street.
Paint and Sip
Salishan Resort • Gleneden Beach
The best opportunity to find your inner artist, regardless of age or skill level. Includes light instruction, two wine tastings and your take-home masterpiece. $40. 1-3 pm, 7760 NW Highway 101. FMI, go to www.salishan.com or call 541-764-2371.
Canterbury Forum
Waldport Community Center
The discussion series continues with a presentation tiled “Is Peace Attainable in the 21st Century?” from Sandra Smith Gangle. 1:30 pm, 265 NW Hemlock Street.
Author reading
Newport Public Library
Dorothy Black Crow will give a reading from her latest novel, “The Black Cradleboard,” the second book in her Lakota Mystery Series. 2-3:30 pm, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, call 541-265-2153.
Magick & Medicine
Red Cock Artisan Marketplace • Lincoln City
Explore the medicinal properties of local plants and herbs, including how to gather them responsibly and respectfully. $20. 2-3:30 pm, 1221 NW Hwy. 101. Pre-registration required; call 541-921-2750.
Past Forward
Newport 60+ Activity Center
A free afternoon of tunes from the 1920s through the 1960s. 2-4 pm, 20 SE Second Street. FMI, call 541-265-9617.
First Responders Fundraiser
Shilo Inns Newport Oceanfront
Help raise funds for injured Toledo Fire Chief Larry Robeson and AFC Inman with live and silent auctions, great fun, food, drinks and dancing. $14 admission. 5:30-8:30 pm, 536 SW Elizabeth Street. RSVP at 951-809-2004.
“Doubt: A Parable”
Newport Performing Arts Center
7 pm. See Friday listing.
“Death Trap”
Lincoln City Cultural Center
7:30 pm. See Friday listing.
Tango Beginner Class
South Beach Community Center • Newport
Learn the Argentine Tango, or Milonga, with a free class from 6:30 to 7:30 and a free dance from 7:30 to 10 pm. Free but donations accepted. 3024 SE Ferry Slip Road. FMI, call 541-574-9189.
