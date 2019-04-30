Loyalty Days Run
SamFit • Newport
Get cheered on by a huge crowd as you tackle a two-mile-traffic free stretch of Highway 101 at this pre-parade run. Advance registration at www.GetMeRegistered.com. $15 to run, $8 for a t-shirt. Race day registration starts at 8 am, 1111 SW 10th Street. Run starts at 11:45 am.
Loyalty Days Parade
Highway 101 • Newport
Celebrate hometown Newport at its best with this colorful salute to coastal heritage and recognition of US veterans and active-duty military. Noon-2 pm, proceeding along the highway from Safeway at NE 20th Street to the National Guard Armory near SW Fall Street.
“Plastic Paradise”
Bijou Theatre • Lincoln City
A free screening of this engaging documentary, exploring the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Hosted by the Audubon Society of Lincoln City. 11 am, 1624 NE Hwy. 101. FMI, call 503-507-8457.
Newport NonBelievers
Newport Public Library
The secular humanist discussion group ponders the assertion: “You got trouble, my friend, right here in River City.” All welcome. 1:30 pm, 35 NW Nye Street. FMI, email newnon1@outlook.com.
First Weekend
Galleries throughout Toledo
Galleries and studios throw open their doors to the public, with art displays, light refreshments and discussion. Most galleries open 11 am to 5 pm. Continues Sunday.
Community Art Day
Toledo Public Library
All welcome. Under-10s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 1-4 pm, 173 NW 7th Street.
Autism outing
Hatfield Marine Science Center • Newport
A fun day out for young adults with autism, aged 14 and up. Bring your own sandwich. 11 am-3 pm, 2030 SE Marine Science Drive. RSVP to Celia at CeliaB@AutismSocietyOregon.org or 503-443-0492
Waterfront Walk
Sue H. Elmore Park • Tillamook
Check out the newly completed Hoquarton Trail at this community party, featuring music, activities and refreshments all along the half-mile route. 11 am to 2 pm, 4 Ivy Avenue. FMI, call Sierra at 503-354-4400.
Alsea Falls hike
Newport 60+ Activity Center
Climb aboard the Newport 60+ Adventure Van for an all-levels hike to two outstanding waterfalls along the Alsea Falls Trail & Green Peak Falls Trail. Van leaves at 9 am from 20 SE 2nd Street. $10. To book a spot, call 541-265-9617.
Let’s get physics-al
Yachats Commons
James Brau, the University of Oregon’s Philip H. Knight Professor of Natural Science, sets about unlocking the mysteries of the universe with this presentation on the Higgs boson, dark energy and more. 6:30 pm, 441 Hwy. 101 N.
“They Made the Desert Bloom”
Driftwood Public Library • Lincoln City
The Lincoln City Reads program kicks off with a talk on the Pacific-Northwest Japanese-American experience from 1896 to the present, presented by Alan Fujishin of Gibson Farms. 3 pm, second floor, 801 SW Hwy. 101.
